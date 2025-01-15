Trust Science Adds FinTech Veteran Reid Morrison as Chief Technology Officer

Reid Morrison joins Trust Science as CTO Trust Science ® wordmark

Trust Science®, a loan applicant sourcing, screening and decisioning platform, today announced the addition of Reid Morrison as Trust Science’s new CTO.

Together, we will accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and consumers with smarter, faster, and more reliable credit decisions.” — Reid Morrison, Chief Technology Officer, Trust Science

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Science , a loan applicant sourcing, screening and decisioning platform, today announced the addition of Reid Morrison as Trust Science’s new CTO.Morrison, a senior technology leader with decades of experience spanning Advance Network Solutions/CommerceQuest, Verizon, WellCare, Experian/Clarity, and Salesloft, brings a wealth of expertise in constructing high-tech platforms in the financial services and credit sectors. As a senior architect responsible for the construction of Clarity Services (acquired by Experian, 2018), Morrison was pivotal in the architecture and implementation of Clarity’s high-performance, real-time credit bureau platform."I am thrilled to join Trust Science at such an exciting time in its journey," said Morrison. "With extensive experience in building the technology that powers credit bureaus, I see tremendous opportunity to expand and innovate our credit scoring and decisioning capabilities. Together, we will accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and consumers with smarter, faster, and more reliable credit decisions. I look forward to growing our team, enhancing our technology, and driving the next phase of success for Trust Science."In joining Trust Science, Morrison will lead the continued development of the Credit Bureau 2.0platform, further enhancing Trust Science’s span of capabilities and helping even more lenders Find Invisible Primes ™.“Reid brings a powerful combination of direct industry experience, specific technical acumen, and leadership quality to the Trust Science team,” said Evan Chrapko, Trust Science Founder and CEO. “We’re excited by the acceleration Reid will bring to our platform and the impact to our clients and partners.”For further information about Reid Morrison, please visit www.trustscience.com/our-team/reid-morrison To schedule a discussion to learn more about Trust Science, please visit trustscience.com/contact-us.About Trust ScienceTrust Sciencerevolutionizes lending with its Credit Bureau+™ SaaS, a pioneering Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Prime™ FinTech solution that accurately identifies risk-appropriate borrowers for banks, consumer finance firms, and securitization entities/ABS investors. Its mission is to empower deserving individuals to access the financial opportunities they merit. An AI/ML-powered platform delivers superior decisions, significantly boosting lenders’ bottom line with risk-adjusted ROIs as high as 201x and substantial increases across key financial metrics. By mitigating lending risk and extending financial inclusion, Trust Science drives economic mobility, particularly for systemically excluded, thin-file, and ‘no hit’ applicants. Trust Science is deeply committed to compliance with global consumer protection and privacy regulations while integrating productionized Statistical Learning via a scalable MLOps platform, coupled with unique Smart Consent™ technology for ethical data acquisition. Backed by 60+ patents and trademarks across 19 countries around the world, Trust Science is helmed by a visionary leader recognized alongside industry giants. The Trust Science impact is underscored by inclusion in the Global Impact 200 and different rankings of the fastest-growing companies globally.Trust Science, Credit Bureau 2.0and Trooare trademarks that are exclusively registered to www.TrustScience.com Inc. by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.Other trademarks of www.TrustScience.com Inc. include Credit Bureau+™, Six°Score™, Hidden Prime™, Invisible Prime™, Credit Bureau 3.0™, Credit Bureau 4.0™, Personal Credit Bureau™, Personal Data Vault™, Auto Six°Score™, Auto Bureau™, Auto Credit Bureau™, Rating Agency 2.0™, Rating Agency 3.0™, Cashflow Bureau™, Cash Flow Underwriting™, Smart Consent™, One Touch Lending™, Lead to Loan™, Lender in the Cloud™, Anna™, Anna the Virtual Loans Officer™, FlowBuilder™, Fl°wBuilder™, GenIE™, Banking GenIE™, Income GenIE™, FCRA-Compliant Insights From Lead to Loan™, Go Beyond the Bureau™, Fixing the Credit Catch-22™, Find Invisible Primes™, Finding Primes in Your Declines™, Lulu™, LuLu the Lead Source’ress™, My Personal Bureau™, and Helping Lenders Find Great Borrowers™.Trust Science acknowledges and appreciates the support of numerous funders and supporting partners, including Alberta Innovates, IRAP, CanExport, Trade Commissioner Service, Employment and Social Development Canada, the Alberta Export Expansion Program, Plug and Play, and Connection Silicon Valley.

