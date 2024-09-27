Trust Science Earns Fastest Growing Company 2024 Award

Trust Science placed #96 this year on the Globe and Mail's list of Top Growing Companies, after consecutive top-20 spots in 2022 and 2023. Trust Science ® wordmark

For the third consecutive year, Trust Science achieved another top-100 spot on the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies list in 2024.

Trust Science’s technology, people, culture, and rapid growth are, without a doubt, industry-leading and incredibly exciting to be a part of.” — Matthew Browning, President of Trust Science

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Science earned spot #94 on the 416-company list of Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, Canada’s equivalent of the Wall Street Journal, following up on its prior back-to-back top-20 spots in 2022 and 2023. The award recognizes companies with over $2M in annual sales and three-year revenue growth exceeding 50%: Trust Science again exceeded these hurdles with a three-year growth rate exceeding 400%. In the Fintech subset of companies, Trust Science ranked #9 Fastest Growing.The Globe and Mail, a leading publication reaching over 6 million readers every week, evaluates thousands of companies for eligibility for the award across all sectors of the economy. Trust Science’s string of consecutive appearances on a list honoring fast growth is testament to its market-validated leadership in lending innovation on the world stage.“We are incredibly thankful for the continued trust of our lender customers”, said Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO. “We truly view each of our customers as a partner: we grow with our customers and our continued commitment to developing a robust platform to help lenders find the Invisible Primes has driven this mutual growth.”With its comprehensive suite of capabilities, Trust Science lenders are empowered with a platform that supports every stage of the lending lifecycle. From lead acquisition, direct marketing, to loan adjudication and income verification, portfolio management, and securitization, Trust Science is offering groundbreaking innovation that helps lenders find better borrowers faster, with less risk, and gain a distinct competitive edge against competitors.As the lending market continues to evolve with tightening regulations, increasing competition, and disruptive technology, the importance of having a versatile, purpose-built, and highly compliant platform becomes evermore significant.Trust Science is additionally proud to have announced earlier this year the addition of its new President, Matthew Browning , coming from a long and successful career in financial services.“Trust Science’s technology, people, culture, and rapid growth are, without a doubt, industry-leading and incredibly exciting to be a part of,” shared Browning. “The company has a unique ‘pixie-dust’ that I have seen only once before in my career, and has the potential to truly change how lending happens. I am incredibly proud to be a Trust Scientist and excited for how we are disrupting the multi-trillion dollar credit sector.”Since its inception, Trust Science has also remained fiercely committed to compliance, fairness, transparency, and inclusion. With over 1 in 5 adults in the US and Canada lacking a fair credit assessment, Trust Science’s explainable AI platform provides a 360° view of the consumer in a fully explainable way, ensuring that “credit invisibles” and Invisible Prime™ borrowers are no longer left behind in the modern economy.Trust Science continues to pursue growth and will be attending a string of conferences and events https://www.trustscience.com/resources/events in the coming weeks. Learn more about Trust Science by visiting www.TrustScience.com or contact Trust Science at marketing@TrustScience.comAbout Trust Science:Trust Sciencerevolutionizes lending with its Credit Bureau+™ SaaS, a pioneering Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Prime™ FinTech solution that accurately identifies risk-appropriate borrowers for banks, consumer finance firms, and securitization entities/ABS buyers. Its mission is to empower deserving individuals to access the financial opportunities they merit. Cutting-edge technology delivers superior decisions, significantly boosting lenders' bottom line with risk-adjusted ROIs as high as 201x and substantial increases across key financial metrics. By mitigating lending risk and extending financial inclusion, Trust Science drives economic mobility, particularly for systemically excluded, thin-file, and 'no hit' applicants. The Trust Science platform is deeply committed to compliance with global consumer protection and privacy regulations while integrating productionized Statistical Learning via a scalable MLOps framework, coupled with unique Smart Consent™ technology for ethical data acquisition. Backed by 75+ patents and trademarks across 19 countries, Trust Science is helmed by a visionary leader recognized alongside industry giants. The Trust Science impact is underscored by inclusion in the Global Impact 200 and different rankings of the fastest-growing companies globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.