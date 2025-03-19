Revolutionizing Media Innovation in Asia- Pacific: OMG Studios and FINAS Forge Strategic Virtual Production Partnership

(Left) OMG Studios' CEO, Nick GC Tan, and (Right) FINAS' CEO, Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, shake hands at the MOU Exchange Ceremony, marking a new film industry collaboration. OMG Studios' CEO, Nick GC Tan, and FINAS' CEO, Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, shake hands at the MOU Exchange Ceremony, solidifying a new film industry partnership.

OMG Studios and FINAS form strategic partnership to establish Malaysia as Asia-Pacific's virtual production hub, transforming regional filmmaking.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a milestone development set to redefine Southeast Asia's media landscape, OMG Studios Sdn. Bhd. (OMG), Southeast Asia's leading virtual production specialist, and Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (FINAS), Malaysia's national film development corporation, today announced a landmark collaboration agreement during HKTDC Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2025. This strategic two-year partnership aims to establish Malaysia as the key player in Asia- Pacific media innovation.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment when virtual production technology is revolutionizing filmmaking worldwide, combining OMG's technical expertise with FINAS' newly established state-of-the-art virtual production studio to create a comprehensive ecosystem that will attract international productions, develop local talent, and strengthen Malaysia's position in the global media industry.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in Malaysia's creative industry development strategy," said Nick GC Tan, Chief Executive Officer of OMG Studios. "By combining our virtual production capabilities with FINAS' institutional support and world-class facilities, we are creating a compelling value proposition for global producers seeking cutting-edge production solutions in Southeast Asia."

The strategic agreement focuses on four key areas of collaboration designed to maximize impact across the region:

1. Virtual Production Studio Consultancy: OMG Studios will serve as the strategic consultant for FINAS' virtual production studio, implementing international best practices and streamlining operational workflows to meet global industry standards.

2. Production Development & Execution: The partnership will facilitate at least 3 major productions annually at FINAS Studio, providing comprehensive virtual production support to both local and international projects, establishing Malaysia as a production destination of choice.

3. Talent Development: A minimum of two professional masterclasses will be conducted yearly by industry experts to develop Malaysia's virtual production talent pool and establish clear pathways for professional growth, addressing the critical skills needed in next-generation content creation.

4. Strategic Ecosystem Development: The collaboration will engage universities, technology providers, and regional studios to create a sustainable virtual production ecosystem in Malaysia that will serve as a model for the region.

"FINAS is committed to advancing Malaysia's film industry through technological innovation," said Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Chief Executive Officer of FINAS. "This partnership with OMG Studios aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture local talent while attracting international productions to Malaysia, placing our creative professionals at the forefront of global production trends."

The partnership is expected to generate significant economic benefits through increased production activity, skills development, and international collaboration. It represents a transformative milestone in Malaysia's digital content strategy and reflects the country's ambition to become the preeminent leader in the region's rapidly evolving media landscape.

About OMG Studios

OMG Studios Sdn. Bhd. is a creative media tech company specializing in virtual production, multimedia, and integrated media tech solutions across regional markets. As the leading virtual production producer, studio, and consultant in Southeast Asia, OMG helps content creators leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance storytelling capabilities while improving production efficiency.

About FINAS

Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (FINAS) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Communications and Digital, Malaysia, established to promote, nurture and facilitate the development of the film industry in Malaysia. FINAS supports the growth of Malaysia's creative content sector through strategic initiatives, funding programs, and infrastructure development.

