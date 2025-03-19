Unique Denver Non-Profit showcased at global film festivals ahead of TV premiere

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A documentary about a Denver Non-Profit which challenges traditional fundraising techniques has been featured in film festivals and collected a prestigious award.‘Finding Musana’ tells the story of Musana, a development organization founded in Denver that transforms communities in Uganda. Musana – meaning sunshine in the local language – impacts more than 60,000 people per year and employs 700 staff.Its co-founder, Denver-born Andrea Kazindra, was a student when she first visited Africa more than a decade ago. She met husband Haril and the couple became a dynamic force, starting Musana with a belief that enterprise – not aid – is the answer to alleviating poverty.After raising funds for initial start-up costs, Musana’s social enterprises – which include hospitals, schools and hotels – become profitable, reducing dependency and reliance on Western donations.Musana’s programs in Uganda made a profit of $500,000 last year, which was then reinvested into outreach in the local community. The Kazindras split their time between Colorado and Africa.Finding Musana – an-hour long documentary telling their incredible story – recently collected the Audience Choice Award at the Sedona International Film Festival and was also showcased at the Pan African and Flickers’ Rhode Island film festivals. The movie will premiere on TV on March 21 via TBN.Andrea said: “We hope Finding Musana will capture our heart to empower locals in Uganda and see them lead and thrive. We’re delighted the documentary is starting to get people’s attention and we hope it will spark a discussion to bring further change into the development sector.“Social enterprise creates meaningful employment and changes lives along the way. We are locally led, owned and run. Africa’s potential is incredible. There are millions of capable, hard-working people who need dignity, not donations.”Check out www.musana.org for more information.

