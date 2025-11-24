SMCM Foundation Earns Candid Platinum Status

ST. MARY’S CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation (SMCM Foundation) has earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition awarded by Candid, the nation’s leading nonprofit data and research organization. This achievement places the SMCM Foundation among a select group of nonprofit organizations nationwide that demonstrate exceptional transparency, accountability, and data-driven impact.Candid’s Platinum Status indicates a nonprofit has shared comprehensive data about its mission, goals, strategy and measurable impact, along with board demographic information. To earn this Platinum designation, nonprofits must first meet the criteria for Bronze, Silver and Gold seals before adding advanced impact metrics and governance transparency.“The Foundation is excited to receive this recognition just before the annual Day of Giving campaign on Dec. 2, 2025,” said Stephen L. McDaniel, CFRE, interim executive director of the SMCM Foundation. “This honor underscores our commitment to stewarding donor generosity responsibly and transparently as we support the mission and students of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.”What Candid Platinum Status Represents• Highest level of transparency: Signals a strong commitment to public accountability.• Comprehensive reporting: Requires sharing detailed information about strategic goals, performance and impact.• Data-driven achievements: Demonstrates progress through measurable results, not just narrative reports.• Board transparency: Includes demographic reporting on board leadership to strengthen governance accountability.Benefits for the SMCM Foundation• Increased credibility with donors, foundations and philanthropic partners.• Greater national visibility in the world’s largest nonprofit information database.• Enhanced fundraising opportunities due to demonstrated accountability.• Proof of strong strategic alignment and mission-focused management.The recognition comes as the College prepares for its annual Day of Giving (Giving Tuesday) on Dec. 2, 2025, an initiative that mobilizes alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, and community partners to support student success, scholarships, academic excellence and institution-strengthening philanthropy.About the St. Mary’s College of Maryland FoundationThe SMCM Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization that supports St. Mary’s College of Maryland—the National Public Honors College—by receiving, investing and stewarding private funds to advance student opportunities, academic initiatives, scholarships and campus priorities. The Foundation works in partnership with donors and stakeholders to strengthen educational excellence and extend access for every student.About usSt. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the #5 public liberal arts college in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The first standalone public honors college, SMCM is the model for transformative and experiential education. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.###Contact:Chuck Steenburgh | cjsteenburgh@smcm.edu

