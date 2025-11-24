Gift-Giving Made Easy: Norman’s Hallmark Reveals Top Holiday Picks

Keepsake Ornaments, Décor, Tasty Treats Among 2025 Favorites

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday magic is in the air! With a wide selection of high-quality gifts, ornaments and home décor, Norman's Hallmark serves as a true one-stop shop for everyone on your list—from loved ones and colleagues to teachers and friends.“As the holidays approach, we love helping customers find those ‘just-right’ gifts for the people they care about most,” said Kim Dunn, marketing director at Norman’s Hallmark. “Our stores are filled with distinctive, meaningful items that make it easy to spread a little extra joy this time of year.”The card and specialty gift retailer has curated a selection of holiday gift ideas for every age, taste and budget. All items are available while supplies last; selections vary by store location.A Seasonal Tradition. Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments mark special moments, preserve memories, and become family treasures for generations. This year’s collection ranges from classic favorites like Santa and snowmen to pop culture favorites including Wicked, Gilmore Girls and Stitch. You will also find holiday-themed versions of Clark Griswold, Buddy the Elf and Charlie Brown. (Retail prices vary)Sweet ‘n Savory. From chocolate covered pretzels to peppermint bark, Norman’s carries a wide assortment of chocolate and candy products to satisfy any sweet tooth. Customers will find options from local favorites Asher’s Chocolate Co. in Pennsylvania, David Bradley Chocolatier in New Jersey, Wockenfuss Homemade Candies in Maryland and The Peanut Shop in Virginia. There’s also Fisher’s Popcorn from Ocean City, MD, and Johnson's Popcorn, straight from the Ocean City, N.J. boardwalk – along with national brands such as Godiva and Harry & David. (Retail prices vary)Home Decor. Comfort and coziness take center stage in gifts for the home, and Norman’s selections cover every price point. Consider ultra-soft throw blankets, lighted décor pieces that soften any room, and festive glittering lanterns with holiday themes. Candles are a perennial bestseller with the Yankee Candle collection leading the way. For those who cherish tradition, Mole Hollow Bayberry scented tapers remain a timeless favorite, said to bring good luck when burned on Christmas Eve. (Retail prices vary)Kid Approved. Norman’s kids’ gift selection offers something for every age, from Disney trivia and family-friendly games to Mon Ami plush toys perfect for cuddling. Infused with French lavender, top-selling Warmies are microwavable, weighted stuffed animals that offer soothing warmth and comfort for kids and adults alike. (Retail prices vary)Taste-Ful Gifting. Got a foodie on your list? Norman’s carries a wide selection of products from Stonewall Kitchen including gourmet jams, mustards and spreads; snacks; pancake/waffle mixes; syrup and condiments; gift sets and more. An assortment of holiday-themed kitchen towels, potholders and napkins are perfect add-ons to any of these gifts. (Retail prices vary)Sporty Fun. From the NFL to MLB, sports-themed gifts are a go-to pick for any superfan. Philadelphia leads the pack—Eagles devotees can score everything from Jalen Hurts and Super Bowl Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments to pajama pants, drinkware, home-decor signs and holiday décor. Fans in Baltimore and New York will also find a winning selection of gifts that celebrate their hometown pride. (Retail prices vary)Now through Christmas, purchase a Warmies Eagle plush toy (in store and online) and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation.Employee-owned Norman’s Hallmark currently operates 100 store locations. With roots dating back over 85 years, Norman’s Hallmark has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence. Norman’s offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Warmies, Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Willow Tree, Tervis, Lenox and Stonewall Kitchen, among many other national and regional brands.About Norman’s HallmarkEmployee-owned Norman’s Hallmark is the largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores in the United States, currently operating more than 75 locations. 