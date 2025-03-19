Update / Berlin Barracks Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/15/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2 in Marshfield
WELFARE CHECK / MISSING
Tara Fitzgerald (46) of Marshfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Tara Fitzgerald (46) who was reported missing on 3/15/25 and subsequent investigation since then has not led to her being located. Fitzgerald was last seen on 03/10/2025 leaving her residence in Marshfield, VT. Fitzgerald is a white female, 5'4" tall, 125 pounds with long dark brown hair, and blue eyes (a picture is attached). Fitzgerald was last known to be in the Washington County area.
At this time, there are no indicators that Fitzgerald is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for her welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP Berlin at (802) 229-9191.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update:
In the early evening of 5/18/25, Fitzgerald contacted family members and reported she was safe. The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public who called with possible information regarding Fitzgerald.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.