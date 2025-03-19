Submit Release
Update / Berlin Barracks Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 03/15/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rt 2 in Marshfield


WELFARE CHECK / MISSING


Tara Fitzgerald (46) of Marshfield                                            




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Tara Fitzgerald (46) who was reported missing on 3/15/25 and subsequent investigation since then has not led to her being located. Fitzgerald was last seen on 03/10/2025 leaving her residence in Marshfield, VT. Fitzgerald is a white female, 5'4" tall, 125 pounds with long dark brown hair, and blue eyes (a picture is attached).  Fitzgerald was last known to be in the Washington County area.  


At this time, there are no indicators that Fitzgerald is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for her welfare.


Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP Berlin at (802) 229-9191.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update:


In the early evening of 5/18/25, Fitzgerald contacted family members and reported she was safe. The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public who called with possible information regarding Fitzgerald.


