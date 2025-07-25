Over the Top Terrazzo Earns National Honor for Hollywood Hills Remodel

A NEW TERRAZZO patio in the winning Hollywood Hill residence includes a hot tub with a cascading waterfall. (Marco Munoz, courtesy of Over the Top Terrazzo & Tile) A CEMENT TERRAZZO system is the basis of the home’s aesthetic and functional appeal. OVER THE TOP Terrazzo of El Monte, California, was presented a 2025 Honor Award by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association for the installation, which includes a hand-poured terrazo bench. CUSTOM floating sinks in terrazzo continue the neutral color palette throughout the Hollywood Hills home.

Custom terrazzo floors, vertical features, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions in traditional terrazzo net a 2025 National Terrazzo Association Honor Award.

This project exemplifies terrazzo's versatility and durability, combining technical precision with a refined aesthetic that elevates both the home's design and functional appeal.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the Top Terrazzo & Tile of El Monte, California, has won a 2025 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) for its work on a residential remodel featuring a traditional cement terrazzo system in Hollywood Hills, California. The award was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the association's annual convention.The handcrafted project demonstrates a high level of technical precision and craftsmanship, incorporating poured-in-place terrazzo with Venetian-style aggregates across floors, stairs and walls, according to NTMA judges. Custom floating sinks, vertical terrazzo, and terrazzo water elements define the remodel’s cohesive design throughout the home.The exterior portion of the project involved a redesigned pool area with a terrazzo patio, bench, hot tub, and a waterfall that connects to the pool. Terrazzo stepping stones, each weighing 700–800 pounds, were installed to form an exterior path. NTMA judges praised Over the Top Terrazzo & Tile's project for its technical execution and effective use of terrazzo to create a unified, durable and visually consistent environment.The project required precise coordination to address elevation differences, including a 5-inch drop between the kitchen and living room. Detailed refinements ensured consistent transitions and alignment, particularly with the installation of all-glass doors. The project architect was Jennifer F. Yano of Yano Architects of Los Angeles.The award is one of three 2025 NTMA Honor Awards netted by Over the Top Terrazzo among the 17 winning projects completed by NTMA member contractors. The other awards are for a residence on Busch Drive in Malibu, California, and the Hilton Buena Park Hotel in Buena Park, California. The company was established in 2008.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association’s annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers first developed terrazzo as an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

