Forwardly Presents Love at First Demo – The Second Annual ‘App Speed Dating‘ Showcase for Accountants

The free virtual event promises to showcase the latest in accounting technology, as well as special giveaways and deals from participating companies.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forwardly, the instant payment solution for small to medium-sized businesses and accounting firms in the United States is excited to announce its second annual “Love at First Demo” event, a unique speed demo showcase experience for accounting professionals. This unique, free virtual event on February 14, 2025, will feature quick, live demos from brands like Forwardly, FirmOS by Brian Clare, Starfish, Fyle, and CleanUp Buddy.The “Love at First Demo” event is packed with tools that can transform the way accountants handle their finances. This is a chance for accountants to unwind with one last hurrah before tax season gets into full swing, find their perfect tech match, and discover the solution that will make their workflow skip a beat."Mid-February is the calm before the storm in the accounting world, so I’m thrilled to be co-hosting Love at First Demo,” said Co-Host Nick Boscia, CPA, EA, and Founder of Boscia & Boscia PC . “It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect, share insights, and gear up before tax season kicks into high gear."Attendees will not only gain valuable insights into each cutting-edge accounting solution but also have the chance to access special sweetheart deals from attending companies. For accountants looking to improve their practice efficiency or explore innovative financial technologies, “Love at First Demo” promises to be an event worth attending.“At Forwardly, we're passionate about making accounting easier and more efficient," said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly. “'Love at First Demo' is a great chance for accountants to see tools that can really make their jobs easier, save them time, and help them stay on top of things in 2025.”Demoing companies announced so far include:ForwardlyFor businesses tired of slow, overdue payments, Forwardly offers a solution that ensures payments are processed instantly. Whether a business needs to pay vendors , request payments from clients, or automate monthly transactions, Forwardly streamlines the process with instant bill payments and a unique 4-way sync that keeps everything securely in sync.FirmOS by Brian ClareFirmOS provides businesses with a customizable Notion template designed to streamline accounting operations. This innovative solution helps businesses achieve enhanced organization and efficiency by integrating deeply into existing workflows, optimizing accounting tasks, and elevating business performance.StarfishStarfish supports accountants and bookkeepers in scaling their businesses by automating essential processes. With tools that assist in monthly reviews, upselling clients to advisory services, and improving client retention, Starfish leverages AI to empower growth and enhance productivity.FyleFyle transforms expense management by automating manual tasks such as expense tracking and credit card reconciliation. This solution simplifies financial processes for accounting teams, reducing reliance on spreadsheets and offering a more organized and efficient approach to expense management.CleanUpBuddy.aiIf you’re a bookkeeper or tax preparer and dealing with shoebox clients this filing season, CleanUpBuddy can help. With CleanUpBuddy, it takes seconds to turn years of their bank and credit card statements into a clean P&L.Accountants, bookkeepers, and financial professionals should visit the "Love at First Demo" event page on Forwardly.com/blog to register.###About Forwardly:Forwardly is an award-winning business payment solution that revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.

