MPD Seeking Suspect in U Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On February 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect entered an establishment and took property without paying before fleeing the area. The suspect later returned to the same establishment, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the victim. The suspect fled the scene again.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/SOl50axcK_c

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25027605

###