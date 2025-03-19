Submit Release
San Jose Chamber of Commerce Hosts AI Innovation and Sustainable Development in San Jose

San Jose Chamber of Commerce to Host Power Hour Breakfast

San Jose’s Chamber of Commerce hosts exclusive Power Hour Breakfast for artificial intelligence and sustainable urban development

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose’s Chamber of Commerce will host an exclusive Power Hour Breakfast this week to discuss groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and sustainable urban development.

Attendees will gain firsthand insights into Plug and Play’s new AI Incubator as well as a cutting-edge net-zero Data Center and Housing proposal from partners Westbank Corp. and PG&E. Guests will learn how both projects will drive innovation, attract top talent, and solidify San Jose’s position as a premier technology hub.

Plug and Play’s AI Centers of Excellence aim to establish strategic hubs connecting local innovation with global opportunities. Tevin Panchal will discuss the new San Jose location, the first on the West Coast.

Andrew Jacobson (Westbank) and Teresa Alvarado (PG&E) will outline a cutting-edge project to integrate state-of-the-art data infrastructure with modern, energy-efficient housing and discuss how this initiative aligns with San Jose’s sustainability goals, creates jobs, and enhances economic growth.

“Both Plug and Play’s AI Center and the Westbank/PG&E partnership to utilize data center energy to fuel sustainable housing are the kind of transformative innovations Silicon Valley is known for,” says Chamber President Leah Toeniskoetter. “Chamber members will get a sneak peek into these exciting opportunities.”

Event Details:
📅 Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
📍 Location: Hobee’s, 261 N. Second St., San Jose
⏰ Time: 7:30-9:00 a.m.
Speakers from Plug and Play, Westbank Corp, and PG&E.

