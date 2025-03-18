U.S. Chamber, Greater Medina Chamber Host U.S. Representative Max Miller for Roundtable on Tax Reform

MEDINA, OH – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Greater Medina Chamber hosted U.S. Representative Max Miller (R-OH-07) for a roundtable discussion at Fire-Dex with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Max Miller is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 7th District of Ohio will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Miller for working to ensure the pro-growth provisions enacted as part of the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continue to benefit all Americans,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Great Lakes Region for Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All policy is local, and by leading a conversation around tax reform outside of Washington, D.C., Congressman Miller is once again demonstrating his unwavering commitment to not only the people of the seventh District, but to American families, workers, and job creators everywhere.”

“The economic success of our nation will depend on addressing the challenges facing our small businesses with practical, common-sense solutions,” said Congressman Max Miller. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was a shining example of a forward-looking, pro-growth, pro-American policy. If Congress allows these tax deductions to expire, the fallout for small and family-owned businesses could be fatal as millions of small businesses would get a tax hike. As a member of the House Committee on Ways & Means, I am committed to making the TCJA permanent.”

“We appreciate the U.S. Chamber for visiting Medina and Congressman Max Miller taking the time to hear firsthand how the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continues to impact businesses and communities,” said Jaclyn Ringstmeier, CEO of the Greater Medina Chamber. “These discussions are vital in shaping policies that support economic growth, and we value the insights shared by all participants."

“Businesses across Ohio benefit from the tax policies enacted in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including the research and development tax credit and the federal pass-through deduction, among other important provisions,” said Justin Barnes, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate Congressman Miller’s efforts to ensure those policies remain in place through the reconciliation process, and look forward to working with him to enact a pro-growth tax policy that will set the stage for enhanced economic growth in Ohio and across America.”