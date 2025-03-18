March oral argument videos available

One March case — People v. Emanuel — should be decided by June 2. An opinion in the other matter (the People v. Barrett death penalty appeal), however, will have a later deadline because of post-argument briefing (see here). The Barrett opinion might file as late as June 26.

