Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,129 in the last 365 days.

Judge warns of 'train wreck' as courts struggle with Prop. 36

(Subscription required)  As California courts brace for a surge in cases under Proposition 36, a prominent judge warns of a looming crisis, citing a lack of judicial and treatment resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge warns of 'train wreck' as courts struggle with Prop. 36

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more