Judge warns of 'train wreck' as courts struggle with Prop. 36

(Subscription required) As California courts brace for a surge in cases under Proposition 36, a prominent judge warns of a looming crisis, citing a lack of judicial and treatment resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.