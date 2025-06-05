Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,205 in the last 365 days.

C.A. Says Defendant Appearing Remotely Was Wrongly Denied Time to Confer With Lawyer

Div. Seven of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in denying a request by a criminal defendant, who was appearing remotely from prison, for a continuance to allow him to speak with his attorney before the court proceeded on a resentencing hearing, saying that decision interfered with the right of the accused to effective assistance of counsel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C.A. Says Defendant Appearing Remotely Was Wrongly Denied Time to Confer With Lawyer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more