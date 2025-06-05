C.A. Says Defendant Appearing Remotely Was Wrongly Denied Time to Confer With Lawyer

Div. Seven of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in denying a request by a criminal defendant, who was appearing remotely from prison, for a continuance to allow him to speak with his attorney before the court proceeded on a resentencing hearing, saying that decision interfered with the right of the accused to effective assistance of counsel.

