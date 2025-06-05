Submit Release
Californians and Civic Education

This report explores responses from California adults—and public school parents in particular—to a range of questions, from the relative and absolute importance of civic education to perceptions of how the local public schools are performing in this realm to the topics and activities that should be the focus of a civic education. We then offer reflections and recommendations for moving forward.

