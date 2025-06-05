State Supreme Court appears to back rooftop-solar owners in rates dispute

The state Supreme Court seemed sympathetic Wednesday to arguments by environmental groups that California regulators are overcharging the 1.5 million users of rooftop-solar electric systems in order to cut costs for utility companies.

