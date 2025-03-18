VetComm CEO Kate Monroe to Appear on 'Military Makeover with Montel,' Sponsoring Transformative Episode

Kate Monroe (left) and Christy LaVallee (right) Kate Monroe on 'Military Makeover with Montel' VetComm Teams Up with 'Military Makeover with Montel'

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe will appear on 'Military Makeover with Montel' to support a Purple Heart veteran, thanks to the company's sponsorship of the show.

Our mission at VetComm is to ensure every veteran receives the benefits they're owed. This partnership allows us to amplify our impact and support those who have sacrificed so much for our country.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , a leading organization dedicated to helping veterans secure the disability benefits they're owed, is pleased to announce its partnership with "Military Makeover with Montel," a reality television show on Lifetime that reaches approximately 83 million viewers nationwide. VetComm CEO Kate Monroe will help a Purple Heart recipient secure military disability compensation while the show's team renovates her home.In the 41st season of the show, "Military Makeover with Montel" will feature Christy LaVallee , a courageous veteran living in South Florida. The show enlists companies, nonprofits and local communities to provide hope and tangible support to those who have served. In episode four, on behalf of VetComm, Monroe will help LaVallee navigate the process of obtaining military disability compensation while the show's team undertakes a comprehensive renovation of her home.With millions of veterans still struggling to access the benefits they're owed, VetComm is committed to creating a lasting change in the lives of those who have served our country. Teaming up with "Military Makeover with Montel" highlights this mission, and the company looks forward to continuing its efforts to support and uplift the veteran community.Episode four of season 41 will air on Lifetime at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Friday, March 21. Head to VetComm's YouTube page for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Monroe on the show.

