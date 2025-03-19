1Spatial Set to Unveil 'Interop Address' to Revolutionize NG911 at IWCE 2025

Learn more at 1spatial.com

1Spatial's Sandi Stroud to deliver keynote on "interop addresses" and their role in enhancing NG911 call routing and emergency response.

1Spatial PLC (LSE:LON: SPA)

The underlying driving force is not about compliance, but precision and ultimately saving lives. The concept of the ‘interop address’ and the technology behind it is designed to enable exactly that.” — Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety @ 1Spatial

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial, a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), is excited to deliver the keynote address at the 2025 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. IWCE is the premiere North American critical communications event where mission- and business-critical communications professionals gather to learn about existing and emerging technology solutions.1Spatial’s Director of Public Safety, Sandi Stroud, will introduce the crowd of more than 5,000 attendees to the concept of “ interop address ” in a session titled "Enhancing NG911 with Seamless Call Routing and Real-Time Intelligence."On the heels of direction from the FCC, public service professionals are being forced to navigate implementation of Next Generation 911 (NG911) systems, and the clock is ticking. The required transition has been challenging and slow-moving for many, largely due to constraints in technology, sprawling legacy systems and stringent data standards required to achieve compliance.Speaking on behalf of 1Spatial, Stroud explained, “both the vendor community and 911 authorities are facing tremendous difficulties implementing an end-state system that satisfies FCC requirements and reduces errors in emergency response.” She continued, “the underlying driving force is not about compliance, it’s about precision and ultimately saving lives. The concept of the ‘interop address’ and the technology behind it is designed to enable exactly that.”Key to the interop address concept are the commonly accepted standards of data configuration for creating, storing and conveying civic locations for 911 call routing, location validation and emergency response. The framework spans local and international positioning, enabling effective communication during mutual aid and joint operations, in addition to day-to-day life-saving mobilization.With the guidance of Stroud, the IWCE audience will explore the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of an interop address and how it seamlessly enables call routing, location validation, more efficient emergency response and near real-time intelligence. Professionals attending IWCE in public safety, telecommunications or GIS are strongly encouraged to attend.Interested individuals not attending IWCE can learn more about 1Spatial’s data interoperability solution, 1Locate, at their website here . Stroud’s talk track will be made available to the public following the event.About 1Spatial1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their spatial and non-spatial data. With solutions like 1Locate and 1Engage, we enable automated data validation, integration and enrichment—ensuring accuracy, consistency and interoperability. Our technology supports critical sectors, including public safety GIS, transportation, utilities, local and state government, and federal agencies, helping them optimize decision-making and operational efficiency.

