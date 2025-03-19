Old Trapper Selected as Winner for Planogram Excellence in Convenience Store News’ Inaugural Category Excellence Awards

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a leading name in beef jerky, has been recognized as a winner in the inaugural Category Excellence Awards program by Convenience Store News (CSNews). The awards celebrate the collaborations between category managers and supplier partners within the convenience store industry.

Old Trapper’s partnership with its retailer category manager, Brian Sullenger, Vice President of Center Store Merchandising at Sapp Bros. was selected for the Planogram Excellence award, for the innovative approach in product merchandising. The Category Excellence Awards showcases the importance of collaboration between retailers, suppliers, and distributors.

"We are honored to be recognized by Convenience Store News for our collaboration and excellence in planogram management," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "This award recognizes the strength of our retail partnerships and reflects our commitment to working closely with them on effective and innovative merchandising that drives sales.”

For more information about Old Trapper, visit www.oldtrapper.com.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper beef jerky is available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.



