PCMS Partners with modONE to Provide Insurers Real-Time Risk Assessment and Loss Mitigation Capabilities

Equip insurers with real-time risk evaluation and loss prevention tools Collaborating to Transform Workplace Safety and Lower Injury Rates

Innovative Collaboration Aims to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Promote a Safety-First Culture in the Workplace

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of P&C enterprise solutions for small to mid-sized carriers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with modONE to integrate advanced risk assessment and mitigation capabilities into its comprehensive underwriting and claims management platform.This collaboration combines modONE's innovative risk analytics technology with PCMS's leading core suite to deliver enhanced risk management capabilities to insurers.The partnership addresses traditional challenges in risk assessment and management, where insurers struggle with outdated risk models, limited visibility into emerging threats, and reactive approaches to risk mitigation.By integrating modONE's predictive analytics platform into PCMS's underwriting and claims solution, insurers can now utilize real-time risk intelligence, helping to:• Enhance underwriting accuracy with dynamic risk scoring• Identify potential claims before they materialize• Deploy targeted loss prevention strategies based on predictive insights"We are excited to welcome modONE to our partner ecosystem. Their advanced analytics technology integrates seamlessly with Atlas to deliver comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation capabilities. "This integration enhances our Atlas core suite, providing insurers with the tools they need to proactively manage risk, improve operational efficiencies, and better serve their policyholders." said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS."Together with PCMS, we are dedicated to advancing workplace safety standards. Our modONE platform enables businesses to track safety metrics in real-time, ensuring that risk management is not just reactive but ingrained in the operational fabric of the company," stated David Nichols, Co-Founder at modONE.About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry, catering to small to mid-sized carriers. The Atlas suite includes core components for underwriting, policy administration, claims management, billing, and reporting. Designed to serve all insurance lines of business, PCMS empowers insurers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline workflows. With a focus on delivering modern, flexible solutions, PCMS helps carriers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.About modONEmodONE ( https://www.getmodone.com/ ) is a safety management platform designed for workplace safety programs for small to mid-sized businesses. SafetyBot is a core feature of modONE, an AI-powered tool designed to generate high-quality, industry-specific safety content. Insurers can offer their customers a solution that drive real, measurable improvements in safety outcomes. Headquarters are in Fernandina Beach, Florida.Media contacts:Michael DesrochersPCMSmdesrochers@pcmstech.com(603) 421-6118David NicholsCustomer Success Leaddnichols@mymodONE.com(952)484-1937

