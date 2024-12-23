PCMS Partners with Kyber to Transform Claims Communication Through AI-Powered Automation

Jump start notice creation using AI and custom templates Empowering insurers to quickly automate regulatory notices

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of P&C enterprise solutions for small to mid-sized carriers, today announced a strategic partnership with Kyber to integrate advanced claims notification automation into its comprehensive claims management platform.This collaboration integrates Kyber's cutting-edge AI technology into PCMS' claims platform, empowering insurers to quickly automate regulatory notices with improved accuracy and compliance.Redefining Claims Administration with AI-Powered InnovationThe partnership addresses a critical challenge in claims processing, where teams traditionally spend 30-40 percent of their time drafting and reviewing claim correspondence. By integrating Kyber's LetterGen technology into PCMS's Atlas claims administration platform, insurers can now automatically generate high-quality notices in seconds while maintaining strict compliance standards.This partnership underscores PCMS' commitment to innovation and expanding our ecosystem with best-in-class technology providers," said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS. "Integrating Kyber's AI-powered letter generation capabilities allows us to transform a traditionally time-intensive process for our customers, while maintaining the robust compliance and accuracy standards that define our platform. This is about more than automation – it's about empowering claims professionals to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional service to the company and its policyholders.”Enhanced Platform CapabilitiesThe integration delivers transformative capabilities for PCMS users, including:• Automated Letter Generation: Quickly create complex regulatory notices, such as Partial Denials and Settlement letters, with policy language automatically inserted.• Streamlined Review Process: Integrated approval workflows and real-time collaboration eliminate delays.• Centralized Template Management: Maintain consistent branding and messaging with a unified template repository.• Multi-Channel Delivery: Seamlessly distribute notices across preferred channels, fully integrated into existing workflows.Improving Operational Efficiency"Kyber’s AI helps Claim teams speed up their operational processes while driving consistency & compliance across claims handling,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “Kyber removes bottlenecks from claims workflows, empowering adjusters to work smarter and faster.”Learn how PCMS and Kyber are revolutionizing claims communication. Visit www.pcmstech.com for more information.About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry, catering to small to mid-sized carriers. The Atlas suite includes core components for underwriting, policy administration, claims management, billing, and reporting. Designed to serve all insurance lines of business, PCMS empowers insurers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline workflows. With a focus on delivering modern, flexible solutions, PCMS helps carriers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.For more information, please contact mdesrochers@pcmstech.com or (603) 421-6118.About KYBERKyber ( www.askkyber.com ) is a Y Combinator backed AI startup revolutionizing the way insurance claims teams handle insurance forms and letters. Its AI-powered platform automates claims correspondence, improving accuracy, compliance, and efficiency for leading insurance carriers. Kyber helps insurers like Branch scale their claims operations while maintaining high-quality communications and adhering to regulatory standards. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in NY, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry.# # #Media contacts:Arvind SonthaKYBERarvind@askkyber.com(805) 501-1569

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.