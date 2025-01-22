PCMS PARTNERS WITH TRANZPAY TO PROVIDE INSURERS A UNIFIED AND FRICTIONLESS PAYMENT EXPERIENCE

Secure and Reliable Insurance Payment Processing Empowering insurers a seamless payment process for policyholders

PCMS partners with Tranzpay to deliver a streamlined omni-channel payment experience that improves operational efficiencies by simplifying the payment process.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of P&C enterprise solutions for small to mid-sized carriers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Tranzpay to integrate inbound and outbound payment processing into its comprehensive billing, claims and accounting platform.This collaboration combines Tranzpay’s robust digital payment platform with PCMS’s leading core suite to affordably enhance electronic payment workflows.The partnership addresses traditional challenges in accounting and billing, where teams waste time reconciling payments from disparate systems, spend exorbitant amounts on processing fees, and deal with cybersecurity compliance issues.By integrating TranzPay's omni-channel payment gateway into PCMS's billing, claims and accounting platform, insurers can now utilize a single, cost-effective payment gateway for their customers, helping to:• Modernize the payment process• Streamlining bill payments• Execute outbound digital transactions such as claims payments, vendor disbursements, and commissions."We are excited to welcome Tranzpay to our partner ecosystem. Their technology integrates seamlessly with Atlas to deliver a comprehensive payment and disbursement solution. This partnership aligns with our core values to continue to drive efficiency and value for our customers." said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS."We are thrilled to partner with PCMS as an integral part of their partner ecosystem, integrating our inbound & outbound payment solutions with Atlas to modernize the insurance payment experience," said Jeff Luna SVP of Sales & Partnerships of Tranzpay. "Together, we’re enabling insurers to modernize payment processes, reduce costs, and enhance the policyholder experience."About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry, catering to small to mid-sized carriers. The Atlas suite includes core components for underwriting, policy administration, claims management, billing, and reporting. Designed to serve all insurance lines of business, PCMS empowers insurers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline workflows. With a focus on delivering modern, flexible solutions, PCMS helps carriers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.About TranzpayTranzpay is a digital payment platform specializing in solutions for mid-to-large market insurance companies. The platform provides a unified approach to payment processing by seamlessly supporting both inbound premium payments and outbound digital claim disbursements.With PCI Level 1 DSS compliance and SOC2 certification, Tranzpay emphasizes robust data security and ensures full adherence to the latest regulatory standards. This commitment to security and efficiency positions Tranzpay as a trusted partner for streamlining financial transactions in the insurance sector.# # #Media contacts:Michael DesrochersPCMSmdescrochers@pcmstech.com(214) 580-5668Jeff LunaTranzpay.ioJeff.Luna@Tranzpay.io(714) 276-8703

