Authentizity Advances BD Dynamics™ Training with Program Modules for Next Generation Doer/Sellers

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a three-decade, business-to-business (B2B) strategic growth career working alongside technical Doer/Sellers to achieve exponential sales success, Authentizity CEO & Founder Dawn F. Landry has leveraged lessons learned and best practices to advance Authentizity’s next generation Doer/Seller Business Development Course: BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded The first iteration of the client cultivation and advancement program was released in 2017. Since that time, nearly 600 technical Doer/Sellers have gained more confidence, competence, and success in business development by creating a process that parallels their project management acumen.Dawn F. Landry stated, “When I first developed BD Dynamics™, there were two concepts that I knew for sure:1) There is only one “I” in BusIness Development, so helping technical professionals to Define Your I in Business Development™ was a foundational principle of my service offering.2) A crucial component of the Doer/Seller process is to assist technical professionals with Identifying, Honing and Articulating™ their individual value to their clients, their companies, and most importantly, themselves.”BD Dynamics™ contains in-depth modules with thought-provoking exercises and guides to enable participants to customize their own business development system with accountability, intentionality, and measurable actions. The new enhancements to the program contain specific modules to their unique skills, strengths, experiences, and even industry and company needs.They also contain Landry’s latest International Impact Award-Winning and bestselling book, Winning with Whiskers™, a Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others. The Fable is utilized for participants to readily envision their roles in cultivating and advancing their client relationships. That way, they can connect, no matter which character they identify with most.In this module of the training, participants work through a series of exercises to “own” their individual client approach, outreach, and maintenance style. This fun and inspiring story helps even the most technically minded service provider to expand their typical perceptions about business and client development so that they can overcome any self-limiting challenges.By the end of BD Dynamics™, participants are able to dispel the untruths that effective, successful, technical salespeople are born, not made, and that great relationship intentionality and accountability cannot be learned.Per a BD Dynamics™ Doer/Seller Project Manager Participant, Houston Commercial General Contractor: “The Winning with Whiskers™ Fable might have been one of my favorite parts about the BD Dynamics™ training. Not only was it interactive, but it allowed for some self-reflection while simultaneously seeing how other people saw the qualities that I liked & / or disliked in myself. It allowed me to see the positives in all of those qualities and reinforced the idea that there is not one glove that will fit all individuals.”For more information about BD Dynamics™, visit: https://www.authentizity.com/bd-dynamics Click here for a BD Dynamics™ Case Study with post-training survey results: https://www.authentizity.com/case-studies Winning with Whiskers™ is published by Authentizity, LLC. Winning with Whiskers™ is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735354066 , with group rates directly at https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers - ### -ABOUT AUTHENTIZITY & DAWN F. LANDRYDawn F. Landry is a two-time bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.Landry has spent more than half of her 32-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengthsCoach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.Landry also created BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals’ competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry’s books and the rights to Winning with Whiskers™.

