Winning with Whiskers™ International Book Award Winner

International Impact Award Certificate International Impact Award Seal Winning with Whiskers™, A Business Fable About Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others

Author, Dawn F. Landry, will attend the Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona in February 2025

“Your story, your voice, and your commitment to excellence have resonated with readers and judges alike, and we are proud to celebrate your success.” ” — Nim Stant, CEO, International Impact Book Awards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Impact Book Awards recently named " Winning with Whiskers™, a Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others", the Impact Award in the Business of Sustainable Practices and Environmental Leadership category.Winning with Whiskers™ Author, Dawn F. Landry , will attend the International Impact Book Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona in February 2025 to receive the award and join other authors in this multi-day literary celebration.According to Nim Stant, CEO and Founder of the International Impact Book Awards, in the award notification to Landry: “This award is a testament to the impact your work has made in the literary world. Your story, your voice, and your commitment to excellence have resonated with readers and judges alike, and we are proud to celebrate your success. Winning this award is not just a moment of recognition but a significant milestone in your journey as an author—a reflection of the countless hours, passion, and perseverance you’ve invested in your craft.”This is the first literary award for the Fable since its release in June 2024. On the day of its release, it achieved Bestseller status in Top Three of Amazon's categories including:- #1 in Business & Money > Business Development & Entrepreneurship > Marketing > Industrial- #2 in Business & Money > Economics > Sustainable Business Development- #3 in Reference > Etiquette > ConversationAmong the 32.8 million books on Amazon, Winning with Whiskers™ ranked #11,679.Winning with Whiskers™ helps readers develop self-awareness, understand different personalities, and transform challenges into opportunities for growth and success. This evergreen fable is a must-read for professionals across all industry sectors and levels eager to advance their careers, expand their internal and external business connections, and enhance their workplace environments.Winning with Whiskers™ is published by Authentizity, LLC. It is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735354066 , with group rates directly at https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers - ### -ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL IMPACT BOOK AWARDSSince 2019, the International Impact Book Awards has celebrated more than 886 authors and their books. The organization aims to help millions of authors around the world become known in a wider market. By providing a prestigious platform for recognition, the International Impact Book Awards aims to amplify the impact of authors and their work, creating a bigger and better literary community.ABOUT THE AUTHOR & PUBLISHERDawn F. Landry is a two-time bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.Landry has spent more than half of her 31-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengthsCoach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.Landry also created BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals’ competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry’s books and the rights to Winning with Whiskers™.FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers

