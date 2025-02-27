"Winning with Whiskers™" International Impact Book Award Winner

Dawn F. Landry's International Impact Award and WwW Hardcopy Book Dawn F. Landry Accepting International Impact Book Award from Founder, Nim Stant Dawn F. Landry Giving International Impact Book Award Acceptance Speech

Author, Dawn F. Landry, recently attended Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona

I am honored to be recognized by Nim Stant and the International Impact Book Awards among these great authors. I would also like to thank Rana Severs of Markind, my book collaborator and dear friend.” — Dawn F. Landry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Winning with Whiskers™" Author, Dawn F. Landry , recently attended the International Impact Book Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona to receive a literary award and join nearly 50 other authors in this multi-day literary celebration.Landry was recognized from 15 applicants in the category of Business of Sustainable Practices and Environmental Leadership.According to Nim Stant, CEO and Founder of the International Impact Book Awards, in the award notification to Landry: “Your story, your voice, and your commitment to excellence have resonated with readers and judges alike, and we are proud to celebrate your success. Winning this award is not just a moment of recognition but a significant milestone in your journey as an author—a reflection of the countless hours, passion, and perseverance you’ve invested in your craft.”Since the release of "Winning with Whiskers™" in June 2024, the business fable has sold nearly 2,000 copies and has been utilized by Landry in her BD Dynamics™ doer/seller business development training program."Winning with Whiskers™" helps readers develop self-awareness, understand different personalities, and transform challenges into opportunities for growth and success. This evergreen fable is a must-read for professionals across all industry sectors and levels eager to advance their careers, expand their internal and external business connections, and enhance their workplace environments."Winning with Whiskers™" is published by Authentizity, LLC. It was illustrated, designed, and edited by Markind, LLC."Winning with Whiskers™" is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735354066 , with group rates directly at https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers - ### -ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL IMPACT BOOK AWARDSSince 2019, the International Impact Book Awards has celebrated more than 886 authors and their books. The organization aims to help millions of authors around the world become known in a wider market. By providing a prestigious platform for recognition, the International Impact Book Awards aims to amplify the impact of authors and their work, creating a bigger and better literary community.ABOUT THE AUTHOR & PUBLISHERDawn F. Landry is a two-time bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.Landry has spent more than half of her 32-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengthsCoach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.Landry also created BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals’ competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry’s books and the rights to "Winning with Whiskers™".FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers

