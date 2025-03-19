Superfeet, a global manufacturer and retailer of OTC orthotics, selects Contracts 365 for contract management success.

Contracts 365 hit the right notes, right out of the gate, especially when it came to our IT infrastructure” — Michael Lindeman, VP of Information Technology at Superfeet

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts 365, the leading provider of Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM) software for Microsoft 365 customers today added Superfeet to its rapidly growing family of national and international clients.Founded in 1977 as the Sports Medicine Division of Northwest Podiatric Laboratory, Superfeet manufactures over-the-counter orthotics—the type of custom-fit shoe insoles that historically were available only with a prescription. The company is headquartered in Ferndale, Washington, and sells products in more than 34 countries worldwide.“We’re very proud that Superfeet entrusted Contracts 365 with its critical contract management requirements,” said Jasmin Steely, COO of Contracts 365. “Making the move to a holistic contract management platform is a big step for any company, and we’re excited to be working alongside the Superfeet team as they build upon their existing Microsoft 365 investment and reimagine the way contracts and legal operations work.”As a global manufacturer and retailer, Superfeet handles hundreds of contracts every year. Michael Lindeman, VP of Information Technology at Superfeet, recalled that, after 50 years, the company had finally outpaced its homegrown system. “We just realized, ‘We can’t keep running down this path. We have to do this better.’”“Contracts 365 hit the right notes, right out of the gate, especially when it came to our IT infrastructure,” Lindeman noted, commenting on how Contracts 365 strategically leverages Microsoft’s applications, security and cloud infrastructure. “We didn’t need to contemplate a new platform or additional silos of information as they fit directly in with our Microsoft stack.”The other thing that impressed Lindeman was the obvious impact Contracts 365’s file-management capability would have on Superfeet’s operations. “Contracts 365’s approach to data and document management was head and shoulders above any other solution out there,” said Lindeman.Contracts 365’s CLM software application is built around a core user experience principal called “The 30-Second Contract Imperative.” It’s a sophisticated software design approach that states, no matter how complex the contract needs of an organization may be, users should be able to do most contract-related tasks in 30 seconds or less.“When we started discussing the idea that, ‘You’ll be able to find anything in 30 seconds,’ that spoke volumes.” Lindeman laughed, “Before Contracts 365, we couldn’t find anything in 30 minutes, let alone 30 seconds!”By putting users-first, Contracts 365 is setting a new standard for useability and customer satisfaction for Contract Lifecycle Management solutions.“We are rigorous in our approach to user-centric software design,” noted Steely. “The 30-Second Imperative is a high bar that we set for ourselves, to make software that’s easy to learn and incredibly easy to use for everyday contracting. To hear that it resonates with an innovative company like Superfeet, that’s pure validation of years of listening carefully to customers, intensive design thinking, and hard-core engineering across Contracts 365.”To learn more, read the full case study at https://www.contracts365.com/superfeet-case-study About Contracts 365, Inc.Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn more at www.contracts365.com

