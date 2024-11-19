Contracts 365 expands its partner program with the addition of TRN Digital, a full-stack Microsoft consultancy

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts 365, the leading provider of Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM) for Microsoft 365 customers, welcomes TrnDigital, a leading technology consultant and managed services provider for Microsoft solutions, to its expanding partner program.Designed to develop meaningful partnerships that create value for its customers, the Contracts 365 Partner Program leverages complementary skillsets from our respective partners to introduce expertise, and robust technology solutions. This includes integration and implementation partners like TrnDigital, to trusted resellers and referral partners.Headquartered in Boston, with offices in New Jersey and India, TrnDigital is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with Designations in Modern Work, Security, Data & AI, and Digital & App Innovation. They provide technology strategy, governance, and managed services for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and SharePoint. TrnDigital helps organizations more effectively manage their Microsoft environments while reducing risk and total cost of ownership.“Contracts 365 is designed specifically for Microsoft customers, helping them leverage their existing IT investments, cloud infrastructure, and security for contract management,” said Russ Edelman, Founder & Product Evangelist of Contracts 365, Inc. “TrnDigital’s proven expertise with Microsoft environments makes this a synergistic relationship for both Contracts 365’s customers as well as TrnDigital’s.”“We are excited to join the Contracts 365 Partners Program,” Dimitri Ayrapetov, Founder and Digital Partner of TrnDigital noted. “Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 are at the nexus for so many technology solutions. This is an ideal way to help customers unify their data, streamline and protect their technology investments, and improve mission-critical business functions like contract lifecycle management.”Edelman agreed. “Contract 365 often enters new customer relationships, and we find larger IT concerns that may need to be addressed. It might be additional implementation help, or simply providing a higher level of support than a company’s internal IT staff can handle.” He continued. “TrnDigital can assist on many different levels and on any number of fronts. Dimitri and his team do an outstanding job, every time.”“I’m excited to see our organizations partner together to help customers solve a whole host of technology challenges,” said Ayrapetov. “Whether it’s their foundational Microsoft environments or solution areas across the board, TrnDigital and Contracts 365 are here to support our customers’ success today and well into the future.”You can learn more about the benefits of integrating Contracts 365 and TrnDigital on the Contracts 365 website About Contracts 365, Inc.Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn More at www.contracts365.com About TrnDigitalIn the digital transformation era, emerging technologies play a crucial role in helping organizations navigate the shift. Organizations are moving away from traditional resource-based models to an outcome-based model. TrnDigital was founded to develop leading-edge technology solutions that solve emerging business problems, delivering top-notch quality and industry-leading solutions through a team of full-stack consultants who provide business value at every step. TrnDigital is headquartered in Boston, with offices in East Brunswick, New Jersey and Bengaluru, India.

