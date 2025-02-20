Supply chain and technology consulting firm enVista streamlines sales with Contracts 365 for Dynamics 365

When the Dynamics integration was introduced, it added an entirely new and efficient value proposition that was immediately appreciated by our sales organization.” — Amy Mader, General Counsel at enVista

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts 365, the leading provider of Contract Lifecyle Management (CLM) for Microsoft 365 customers today announced that its customer, enVista, one of the country’s premiere consulting firms for supply chain and enterprise technology, has extended the use of Contracts 365 with its Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration.Founded in 2002, enVista provides supply chain optimization services, automation and robotics, as well as Microsoft solutions, and IT managed services. The company has offices in Carmel, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois, and serves thousands of leading brands across the globe.“We’re excited to see enVista’s continued success with Contracts 365,” said Russ Edelman, CEO of Contract 365. “There’s been such positive response to our Contracts 365 for Dynamics 365 offering, and for such a respected consulting firm as enVista, it really was a perfect fit.”As a technology consulting firm, enVista understood the importance of using optimized technology like the Dynamics 365 integration for Contracts 365. At the same time, because they support Microsoft solutions for countless customers of their own, enVista also recognized the value of maximizing their IT investment—and the powerful insights and ease of use that comes with embracing the Microsoft ecosystem.“Contracts 365 had already proven its value in our contracting process on so many fronts,” said Amy Mader, enVista’s General Counsel. “When the Dynamics integration was introduced, it added an entirely new and efficient value proposition that was immediately appreciated by our sales organization.”For many salespeople, their CRM is their home base, cataloging key customer data, monitoring customer interactions, and staying abreast of where accounts are in the sales cycle. “We designed Contracts 365 to tightly integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365, so Contracts 365 functions as if it is natively built into the software,” said Edelman.Contract 365 for Microsoft Dynamics 365 allows salespeople to create new contracts, auto-populate forms with existing customer information, and request approvals without ever leaving their Dynamics’ dashboard.“Contracts 365 is ideally suited for both buy-side and sell-side contracts,” said Mader. In fact, enVista’s sales cycle has already seen positive effects. Mader continued, “With the Dynamics integration module, our sales teams are now able to request and access contracts in less than 30 seconds.”Edelman agreed. “So many of our customers are seeing how easy it is for sales teams to keep clients updated and close deals faster,” he explained. “Plus, Contracts 365 for Dynamics 365 gives sales teams better visibility into the contracting process, which allows legal teams to stay focused on their highest value tasks. That’s the difference highly optimized and tightly integrated contract management technology can make.”About Contracts 365, Inc.Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn more at www.contracts365.com

