COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATES NATIONAL AG DAY WITH AGRICULTURE PARTNERS

Commissioner Miller is joined by partners at EPA and TFB at Texas farm



AUSTIN – In celebration of National Ag Day, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Scott Mason and the Texas Farm Bureau at J. Foster Farms, which is one of the last remaining farms in Collin County, Texas, to spotlight the hard work and resilience of our Texas farmers and ranchers.

“There is no better place to celebrate National Ag Day than right here at one of the last remaining farms in Collin County,” emphasized Commissioner Miller. “Agriculture isn’t just our past—it’s our future, and events like this remind us why it’s worth fighting for. I’m proud to be joined by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Farm Bureau to recognize the dedication of our farmers and ranchers. Texas agriculture matters, and we’re committed to ensuring it thrives for generations to come.”

National Ag Day is a time to honor the dedicated producers who keep America fed, clothed, and fueled. Agriculture isn’t just an industry—it’s a way of life and the backbone of our nation. In Texas, farmers and ranchers don’t punch a time clock—they work from sunup to sundown, confronting challenges head-on to feed a growing population. This day serves as a reminder that agriculture matters and it’s our duty to support the next generation of producers, protect our resources, and ensure American agriculture remains strong.

“From wheat farms in Oklahoma to rice fields in Arkansas and Louisiana to cattle ranches in New Mexico, the agriculture community across EPA Region 6 provides food, fiber, and fuel while stewarding and conserving the land,” said EPA Regional Administrator Scott Mason. “I look forward to strengthening EPA’s partnership with the agriculture sector to grow our economy while protecting the environment.”

“National Agriculture Day is a day to celebrate and promote agriculture's role in modern society,” said Jay Bragg, Texas Farm Bureau Director of Commodity and Regulatory Affairs. “Texas Farm Bureau is pleased to share the special day with EPA representatives on a family farm in Collin County to learn more about the challenges of growing crops and livestock in a high-growth area of the state.”

