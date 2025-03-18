Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 18, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:16 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report pursuant to Section 3(a) of the Act of September 28, 1978, as amended, commonly

known as the Sovereign Immunity Act, from the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General for the

period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

·         An annual report pursuant to Section 1310(a)(9), of the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), from the Pennsylvania

·         Office of Open Records (OOR) regarding its 2024 Annual Report

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the following standing committee indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House:

·         The Appropriations Committee

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 125     State Government

HR 126     State Government

HR 129     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

 

HB 932     Liquor Control

HB 933     Labor And Industry

HB 934     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 935     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 936     Human Services

HB 937     Local Government

HB 938     Education

HB 939     Labor And Industry

HB 940     Judiciary

HB 941     Judiciary

HB 942     Game And Fisheries

HB 943     Local Government

HB 944     Local Government

HB 945     Local Government

HB 946     Local Government

HB 947     Transportation

HB 948     Energy

HB 949     Insurance

HB 951     Human Services

HB 952     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 953     Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 60      To Appropriations

 

HB 157    To Appropriations

 

HB 274    To Appropriations

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 783    From the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee to the Judiciary Committee

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 36

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 78

From Commerce Reported as Amended

HB 81

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 200

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 238

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 265

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 304

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 333

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 416

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 422

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 441

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 448

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 467

From Liquor Control Reported as Amended

HB 472

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 685

From Commerce Reported as Amended

HB 789

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 825

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 881

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HR 53

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 79

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HR 85

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HR 121

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 127

From Appropriations Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 31

A Resolution recognizing the week of March 9 through 15, 2025, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 19, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

