Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 18, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 18, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:16 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report pursuant to Section 3(a) of the Act of September 28, 1978, as amended, commonly

known as the Sovereign Immunity Act, from the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General for the

period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

· An annual report pursuant to Section 1310(a)(9), of the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), from the Pennsylvania

· Office of Open Records (OOR) regarding its 2024 Annual Report

The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the following standing committee indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House:

· The Appropriations Committee

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 125 State Government

HR 126 State Government

HR 129 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HB 932 Liquor Control

HB 933 Labor And Industry

HB 934 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 935 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 936 Human Services

HB 937 Local Government

HB 938 Education

HB 939 Labor And Industry

HB 940 Judiciary

HB 941 Judiciary

HB 942 Game And Fisheries

HB 943 Local Government

HB 944 Local Government

HB 945 Local Government

HB 946 Local Government

HB 947 Transportation

HB 948 Energy

HB 949 Insurance

HB 951 Human Services

HB 952 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 953 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 783 From the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee to the Judiciary Committee

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 31 A Resolution recognizing the week of March 9 through 15, 2025, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.