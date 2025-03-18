Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 18, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
March 18, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:16 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report pursuant to Section 3(a) of the Act of September 28, 1978, as amended, commonly
known as the Sovereign Immunity Act, from the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General for the
period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
· An annual report pursuant to Section 1310(a)(9), of the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), from the Pennsylvania
· Office of Open Records (OOR) regarding its 2024 Annual Report
The Chair is in receipt of a letter from the following standing committee indicating that they have organized and are ready to do the business of the House:
· The Appropriations Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 125 State Government
HR 126 State Government
HR 129 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 932 Liquor Control
HB 933 Labor And Industry
HB 934 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 935 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 936 Human Services
HB 937 Local Government
HB 938 Education
HB 939 Labor And Industry
HB 940 Judiciary
HB 941 Judiciary
HB 942 Game And Fisheries
HB 943 Local Government
HB 944 Local Government
HB 945 Local Government
HB 946 Local Government
HB 947 Transportation
HB 948 Energy
HB 949 Insurance
HB 951 Human Services
HB 952 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 953 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 60 To Appropriations
HB 157 To Appropriations
HB 274 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 783 From the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee to the Judiciary Committee
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Amended
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Liquor Control Reported as Amended
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Commerce Reported as Amended
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the week of March 9 through 15, 2025, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
199-3
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
