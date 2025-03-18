PIONEER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES THE BROADWAY COMES TO RENO 2025-2026 SEASON LINE-UP

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Broadway Comes to Reno is thrilled to announce a monumental, direct-from-Broadway season featuring five brand-new musical productions.

Reno will be one of the first cities to experience many of these exciting new tours.” — CEO of the Pioneer Center, Dennyse Sewell

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway Comes to Reno is thrilled to announce a monumental, direct-from-Broadway season featuring five brand-new musical productions making their northern Nevada premieres along with a beloved classic revival.“We are so proud to announce the 31st season of Broadway Comes to Reno with an incredible line-up of new musicals and revivals direct from New York City. Reno will be one of the first cities to experience many of these exciting new tours.”— CEO of the Pioneer Center, Dennyse SewellIn October, the Broadway season at the Pioneer Center begins with & JULIET, the hit musical comedy that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told powered by your favorite pop hits of the 2000s. Just in time for the holidays, the most Tony Award-nominated play of all time, STEREOPHONIC, comes to life on stage in December. In March 2026, experience a love story for the ages with THE NOTEBOOK, based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film. The new audacious farm-to-fable musical comedy SHUCKED will have everyone laughing in May 2026. Set against the backdrop of the 90s, a new musical by Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, HELL'S KITCHEN, will inspire audiences in July. Following soon after, the season concludes with THE SOUND OF MUSIC – with its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic is meant to be shared.Broadway Comes to Reno 2025-26 Season Performance Dates- & JULIET Tue. Oct. 21, 2025 - Sun. Oct. 26, 2025- STEREOPHONIC Tue. Dec 2, 2025 - Sun. Dec 7, 2025- THE NOTEBOOK Tue. Mar 24, 2026 – Sun. Mar 29, 2026- SHUCKED Tue. May 26, 2026 - May 31, 2026- HELL’S KITCHEN Tue. June 30, 2026 - July 5, 2026- THE SOUND OF MUSIC: Tue. July 14, 2026 - July 19, 2026”We are so proud to share this phenomenal new season of the Broadway Comes to Reno series. The Pioneer Center has attracted the highest caliber touring Broadway shows to northern Nevada and we can’t wait for audiences to experience these amazing productions for the first time,” said Pioneer Center CEO, Dennyse Sewell.New season packages go on sale June 2, 2025. The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season package. Patrons interested in becoming new subscribers are encouraged to sign up on the waitlist today at www.pioneercenter.com Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of becoming a subscriber, including a guarantee of the same great seats for each season show, securing the best pricing and seats, and first access to upgrading or exchanging seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to additional touring productions prior to the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email before the performance to avoid box office lines.On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.