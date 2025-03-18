AMIGOS INTERNACIONALES AND DOCTORS ON MISSION HOSTS MAJOR 3-DAY MEDICAL CAMP WITH SUPPORT FROM UGANDAN HEART INSTITUTE

Amigos Internacionales logo Dr. Paul Mulyamboga doing podcast for Amigos Internacionales CEO Michael Ryer with Children at Ogul Village

Amigos Internacionales and Doctors on Mission will host a 3-day medical camp in Ogul, Uganda (March 28–31) with heart care from the Ugandan Heart Institute.

Where Your Heart Meets Their Hope” — Michael Ryer

OGUL VILLAGE, UGANDA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kampala, Uganda – March 18, 2025 – Amigos Internacionales, in collaboration with Doctors on Mission-International, will host a three-day medical camp in Ogul Village from March 28 to March 31, 2025. The camp is expected to serve over 5,0000 patients with general medical care, maternal and child health services, and infectious disease treatment.A major highlight of this year’s camp is the participation of the Ugandan Heart Institute. Their team of two adult cardiologists, two pediatric cardiologists, and support staff will provide heart screenings, diagnostics, and treatment, addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases in rural Uganda."This partnership expands the scope of care we can provide," said Michael Ryer, CEO of Amigos Internacionales. "Specialized heart care is life-saving, and the Ugandan Heart Institute’s involvement will make a lasting impact."Doctors on Mission-International will bring a multidisciplinary team to provide comprehensive medical services, while Amigos Internacionales will cover the logistical costs, including medical supplies, food, and housing for the visiting doctors—estimated at $30,000.The camp will also offer follow-up care coordination for patients needing ongoing treatment. Supporters can contribute to the success of the camp through donations, which will directly fund supplies and medical services.For more information or to support the camp, visit: https://www.amigosii.org/medical-camp . Corporate sponsorships are always welcome and will receive recognition for your partnership!About Amigos InternacionalesAmigos Internacionales is a nonprofit organization focused on improving health, education, and community development in underserved regions worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and volunteer-driven programs, the organization provides essential services such as medical care, educational support, and infrastructure development. Amigos Internacionales works closely with local communities to implement sustainable solutions, ensuring long-term impact. Its medical outreach programs, including annual camps and specialized health services, are central to its mission of expanding healthcare access.More details are available at: https://www.amigosii.org/ About Doctors on Mission-InternationalDoctors on Mission-International is a global nonprofit that provides medical relief to underserved communities. It mobilizes healthcare professionals to deliver free medical care, including general medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and specialized treatments, in remote and vulnerable regions. The organization focuses on improving access to healthcare by building local partnerships, training medical staff, and ensuring follow-up care for patients. Its goal is to create sustainable health systems and empower communities to maintain long-term wellness.More details are available at: https://doctorsonmissionint.org/ About the Ugandan Heart InstituteThe Ugandan Heart Institute is a leading cardiology center based in Kampala, offering specialized cardiac care , research, and training.Media Contact:Michael E. RyerPresident/CEOAmigos Internacionalesmichael@amigosii.org - 903.461.9444

Medical Camp

