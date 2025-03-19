Cycle Labs and iWMS Join Forces to Advance Warehouse Innovation with Test Automation

Cycle Labs’ Test Automation Solution Gains Global Momentum as iWMS Becomes a Strategic Partner in Warehouse Execution for Infios (formerly Körber) Customers

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in enterprise test automation and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, is expanding its global reach through a strategic partnership with iWMS, the first premier certified partner of Infios. This partnership strengthens Cycle Labs’ position as the go-to test automation solution for Infios customers while expanding its presence into global markets currently served by iWMS. Through this collaboration, iWMS can seamlessly integrate and deliver the Cycle platform while also building a robust Infios test library, driving efficiency and digital transformation for warehouse and logistics operations.

With deep expertise in Infios Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), iWMS is uniquely positioned to help customers optimize their warehouse operations. iWMS brings over a decade of implementation and support expertise to this collaboration, ensuring seamless integration of Cycle Labs’ powerful automation solutions to maximize efficiency and operational resilience. Customers will benefit from accelerated deployments, reduced risk, and enhanced system performance—ultimately ensuring their supply chain technology operates with maximum efficiency and confidence.

Empowering Teams Through Test Automation

At Cycle Labs, we believe test automation isn’t about replacing teams—it’s about empowering them. By reducing the manual effort required for repetitive testing tasks, the Cycle platform enables supply chain teams to focus on high-value activities like optimizing processes, troubleshooting complex issues, and improving overall system performance. This approach transforms warehouse execution by providing greater accuracy, faster deployment cycles, and increased confidence in system stability.

Executive Insights

"This partnership is a significant step in our mission to become the go-to test automation solution for the Infios supply chain ecosystem. iWMS’ deep expertise in Infios WMS, combined with the power of the Cycle platform, enables customers to deploy and maintain their warehouse systems with greater confidence and efficiency. Together, we are driving digital transformation across global supply chains."

— Josh Owen, CEO, Cycle Labs

"At iWMS, we are committed to driving operational excellence for our customers. Partnering with Cycle Labs allows us to integrate world-class test automation directly into our Infios WMS services, enabling businesses to future-proof their warehouse operations, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-value."

— Richard Evans, CEO, iWMS

A Partnership for the Future

This partnership reinforces Cycle Labs' mission to drive seamless, scalable test automation across enterprise systems. By working together, Cycle Labs and iWMS are setting a new standard for Infios warehouse and logistics efficiency, empowering businesses to innovate with confidence and optimize performance in an increasingly complex supply chain landscape.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their customers and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About iWMS

iWMS is a Premier Certified Partner of Infios (formerly Körber Supply Chain Software), specializing in Warehouse Advantage system design, implementation, and support. With a focus on operational efficiency, digital transformation, and warehouse automation, iWMS helps businesses streamline warehouse operations, minimize risk, and maximize their ROI on WMS investments. For more information, please visit iwmsglobal.com.

