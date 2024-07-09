Cycle Labs’ Test Automation Platform Powers DLOGIX’s Blue Yonder Billing Management Test Library

Revolutionizing Billing Management Deployment with Automation and Efficiency Through Cycle®

We're thrilled to see our partners continuing to use Cycle to create valuable assets for our joint customers.” — Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, is pleased to announce a significant development with DLOGIX, a Blue Yonder reseller and accredited consulting partner specializing in Dispatcher WMS and Billing Management. Leveraging the extensible Cycle platform, DLOGIX has successfully developed the Blue Yonder Billing Management Cycle Test Library, transforming the deployment and testing of billing management solutions.

This innovative test library, custom-tailored to automate the validation of specific billing scenarios for Blue Yonder’s 3PL customers, accelerates the testing process and greatly minimizes the risks of manual errors, optimizing the reliability and efficacy of their service offerings. Customers have reported that they are experiencing 10x faster deployment times using this automated test library.

"DLOGIX's expertise in third-party billing and Blue Yonder Billing Management, paired with our Cycle platform, sets a new standard in supply chain system deployment by reducing testing time and complexity," said Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs. "We're thrilled to see our partners continuing to use Cycle to create valuable assets for our joint customers. This new library is just one example of how Cycle is ensuring precision and efficiency in every deployment."

"Our partnership with Cycle Labs has been instrumental in enhancing our testing capabilities," said Sachin Palkar, Managing Partner at DLOGIX. "The introduction of the Blue Yonder Billing Management Cycle Test Library has revolutionized how we handle regression testing, drastically reducing execution times and allowing us to deliver faster, more reliable results to our customers. This is a game-changer in the way we support billing management systems."

The results are remarkable, with DLOGIX reporting that tasks which typically require 5+ days of manual testing now take only 3-5 hours using Cycle. This represents a significant improvement in testing speed and substantial cost savings. In addition, the detailed reports generated at the end of each testing cycle provide actionable insights that have proven to be crucial for continuous system improvement and customer satisfaction.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Blue Yonder test automation, promising to deliver unprecedented value to Blue Yonder’s 3PL customers by transforming traditional manual testing approaches into agile, reliable, and efficient automations. DLOGIX and Cycle Labs are committed to continuing their collaborative efforts to drive technological advancements and deliver top-tier solutions to the market.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their clients and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About DLOGIX

DLOGIX is a BlueYonder reseller and accredited consulting partner specializing in the design, deployment, and support of Third Party Billing (TPB), Billing Management, Dispatcher Warehouse Management System (WMS), and related solutions. DLOGIX has worked with TPB and Billing Management since its inception and Dispatcher WMS for over 30 years, and therefore brings an unparalleled level of expertise to deliver maximum value from customer investment. For more information, please visit dlogix.com.