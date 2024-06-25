Cycle Labs Introduces New Dispatcher Test Library Through Its Premier Partnership with Prime Horizon Group

Utilizing the Cycle® Platform to Deliver a Dispatcher Test Library and TaaS Offering to Customers across the UK, Continental Europe, and APAC Markets

This new test library is already serving as a catalyst for positive change and momentum within the Dispatcher ecosystem, exemplifying the extensive value offered by the Cycle platform.” — Josh Owen, CEO and Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, announced a new Blue Yonder Dispatcher Cycle Test Library through its Premier partnership with Prime Horizon Group (PHG), a specialist in Blue Yonder Warehouse Management System (WMS) implementations and maintenance.

This new, more robust library is compatible with the latest version of Dispatcher (v2024) and contains more extensive, pre-written test cases and reusable building blocks than ever before that are tailored and assembled to each organization’s specific requirements.

With the integration of this new test library, customers can expect up to a 50% reduction in support tickets, a 60% decrease in manual testing efforts, and a tenfold increase in production volume. These improvements are instrumental in cutting excess costs, accelerating operational speeds, and maximizing the utility of warehouse management systems.

In addition to the new Blue Yonder Dispatcher Cycle Test Library, this premier partnership empowers PHG to extend the reach of Cycle by offering customers across the UK, Continental Europe, and APAC markets a comprehensive testing as a service (TaaS) solution that combines the power of Cycle technology with PHG's deep knowledge and experience in implementing Blue Yonder WMS solutions. Customers can expect to reduce common pain points like data migration errors, software bugs, or inefficient testing processes using TaaS.

"This new test library is already serving as a catalyst for positive change and momentum within the Dispatcher ecosystem, exemplifying the extensive value offered by the Cycle platform," said Josh Owen, CEO of Cycle Labs. "Partners like Prime Horizon Group continue to amaze us with the innovative ways they apply and leverage the technology we’ve developed to provide unprecedented value to our joint customers."

"We are delighted and excited to deepen our partnership with Cycle Labs, achieving premier partner status. This elevation means we can now deliver test automation as a service, eliminating the need for our customers to purchase software licenses themselves. By offering testing as a service, we enable immediate access to the Cycle Labs' platform at a very low cost, thereby streamlining the process and providing significant cost savings. This enhanced partnership not only strengthens our ability to serve our customers but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the WMS space," said Andy Whatling, CEO of Prime Horizon Group.

Cycle Labs and Prime Horizon Group will be discussing their partnership and its benefits in detail at the upcoming WMS Expo. Attendees can look forward to learning more about how automated testing transforms WMS operations by allowing infinite reuse of test assets and validating results within days.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their clients and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About Prime Horizon Group

Prime Horizon Group brings extensive experience to the Warehouse Management and Supply Chain sector. With consultants based in the UK, Europe, and APAC, the team provides support, guidance, and hands-on expertise with WMS implementations, whole project life cycles, or any part of, from vendor selection to post-go-live support. For more information, please visit primehorizongroup.com.