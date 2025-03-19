Clarus Partners Expands AkuCalc Integrations, Enhancing Sales Tax Calculation Capabilities Across More Platforms

New integrations with FileMaker, Stripe, Great Plains, and BigCommerce empower more businesses with accurate, affordable, and automated sales tax solutions.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarus Partners Advisors , a leading provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the expansion of its flagship sales and use tax software, AkuCalc , with four new integrations: FileMaker, Stripe, Great Plains, and BigCommerce. These integrations strengthen AkuCalc’s ability to connect with a broader range of accounting, ERP, and e-commerce platforms. Allowing for this powerful sales tax automation to be accessible to even more businesses.AkuCalc is a clear and user-friendly tax calculation engine that automates sales and use tax calculations across all U.S. jurisdictions. With this latest expansion, businesses using FileMaker, Stripe, Great Plains, and BigCommerce can now benefit from seamless connectivity and automated compliance—without the cost and complexity of traditional enterprise tax software.“We’re committed to delivering real value for businesses that need reliable tax automation without the heavy price tag,” said Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners Advisors. “These new integrations further our mission to simplify tax compliance for the companies that don’t need overly complicated solutions but still want accuracy, flexibility, and affordability.”The four new integrations complement AkuCalc’s existing connections with:QuickBooks Desktop & OnlineNetSuiteEpicorWooCommerceMicrosoft Dynamics 365SAPWith the addition of FileMaker, Stripe, Great Plains, and BigCommerce, mid-market and enterprise clients now have even more flexibility to implement a streamlined, scalable tax solution across their existing platforms.AkuCalc is part of AkuSuite , the only suite of indirect tax software solutions created and supported by experienced tax professionals. AkuSuite includes:AkuCalc – Clear & Simple Sales And Use Tax Calculation SoftwareAkuCert – Clear & Critical Sales And Use Tax Exemption Certificate Management SoftwareAkuLicense – Clear & Comprehensive Business License Management SoftwareTogether, AkuSuite provides a clear and concise ecosystem that combines smart software automation with professional expertise. It is the only tax software solutions in the industry created and serviced by tax professionals.Why Businesses Choose AkuCalc:Automated Accuracy: Calculate tax across all U.S. jurisdictions with built-in rule updatesStreamlined Workflows: Simplify reporting and remittance processesSeamless Integrations: Connect with the tools businesses already useCost-Effective: A fraction of the price of traditional tax calculation softwareExpert Support: Backed by real tax professionals—not just software engineersTo learn more about AkuCalc or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.akucalc.com or call 614-362-2730.About Clarus Partners Advisors, LLCClarus Partners Advisors is a leading provider of indirect tax solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services including tax consulting, compliance, and software solutions. With a team of experienced tax professionals, Clarus Partners helps businesses navigate complex tax challenges and achieve significant cost savings. Their services include: sales tax compliance, sales tax consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, and unclaimed property. For more information about Clarus Partners Advisors, visit https://www.claruspartners.com or call 614-362-273

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.