Cambridge Indivisible Hosts “The People’s Town Hall” in Response to Rep. Andy Harris’ Absence

Residents hold a town hall without Rep. Andy Harris, featuring a “missing” milk carton in his place. Join us March 22 at Mace’s Lane Middle School.

Andy Harris won’t meet with us in person and lies to justify it, claiming we’re not his constituents and are paid to protest. That’s false—we live here. His constituents demand answers.” — Michelle Fowle, Founder & Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge Indivisible Hosts “The People’s Town Hall” in Response to Rep. Andy Harris’ AbsenceCambridge Indivisible will host The People’s Town Hall on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time at Mace's Lane Middle School gymnasium in Cambridge, Maryland. The event is being organized in response to Representative Andy Harris’ continued refusal to meet with his constituents in person.Since Rep. Harris has not scheduled a town hall to engage directly with the people he represents, community members will gather to discuss critical issues and demand accountability. A symbolic “missing” milk carton, previously seen on television, will stand in his place as a representation of his absence.Event Details:Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Eastern TimeLocation: Mace's Lane Middle School, Gymnasium, 1101 Maces Ln, Cambridge, MD 21613Residents are encouraged to attend and bring their questions. Rep. Harris has been invited to participate.For more information or to RSVP, visit: https://www.mobilize.us/cambridgeindivisible/event/765605/ Cambridge Indivisible is a grassroots organization dedicated to civic engagement, government accountability, and active participation in democracy. Through events like The People’s Town Hall, the group seeks to ensure that elected officials remain accessible and responsive to their constituents.

