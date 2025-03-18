Governor Henry McMaster Appoints Tony Catone as Next Director of the S.C. Department of Social Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today appointed Anthony "Tony" Catone as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS). Catone, who was named the agency's acting director in January following the departure of former director Michael Leach, has served as part of the agency's executive management team as General Counsel for the last ten years.

"Tony Catone has done an exemplary job leading the agency since stepping in as acting director earlier this year," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His proven leadership and deep knowledge of the agency's operations make him the right person to lead SCDSS forward as it continues its critical work of strengthening families and communities across our state."

Prior to serving as SCDSS' General Counsel, Catone held leadership positions at Florida Atlantic University and Clemson University, where he worked on public service initiatives, legal affairs, and risk management. He has also worked as a trial and litigation attorney. A copy of his biography can be found here.

"I’m deeply honored by the opportunity to serve the people of South Carolina by leading an agency that plays such a critical role in the wellbeing of our communities. I accept this appointment with a profound sense of responsibility and a commitment to service and collaboration," said Tony Catone. "If I am confirmed, we will work to strengthen our support systems and improve accessibility to the essential services that uplift our most vulnerable citizens."

Catone earned his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law, where he studied concurrently in the Master of International Business Studies program at the Darla Moore School of Business. He holds undergraduate degrees in political science and modern languages from Clemson University. A copy of Catone's resume can be found here.

“Over the last few years, we have seen improved outcomes in many areas at SCDSS, but there is still much more work to be done, and that is why I am thrilled to see Mr. Tony Catone named as its next director," said CEO of the Children's Trust of South Carolina Sue Williams. "He has the passion and leadership skills to take SCDSS to the next level.”

A headshot of Catone, 47, can be found here.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

