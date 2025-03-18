OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen concludes visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, reiterates OSCE’s continued support for stability and security in the country

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 18 March 2025 — OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen concluded her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she engaged in discussions with high-level officials on fostering security, safety and stability in the country and throughout the region.

“The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina was established in 1995 to help secure lasting peace in the country. The current political situation is of concern and it could have far-reaching consequences for peace and co-operation in the region. The international community stands ready to support Bosnia and Herzegovina, but solutions must come from a commitment to democracy, dialogue, and constitutional integrity,” said Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen.

During her visit, she met with Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković, Members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Denis Bećirović and Željko Komšić and members of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She also visited the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she met with Head of Mission Brian Aggeler and Mission members, commending the dedication and professionalism of staff on the ground.

“The OSCE is doing significant work in the region strengthening democracy, fostering good governance and human rights, and supporting the development of a multi-national and multi-ethnic society,” said Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen, commending the effort that has been made to enhance stability to the region.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen also met with representatives from civil society and concluded her trip with a visit to Camp Butmir, where she met with EUFOR Althea Commander, Major General Florin-Marian Barbu and NATO HQ Commander, Brigadier General Matthew A. Valas.