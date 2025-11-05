Ambassador Marcel Peško takes up duties as Head of OSCE Mission to Serbia

Slovak career diplomat Ambassador Marcel Peško assumed his duties as Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia, on 1 November 2025.

“I look forward to working in partnership with the Government of Serbia and all local stakeholders as we fulfil the OSCE Mission’s mandate,” said Ambassador Peško.

“The Mission remains committed to supporting Serbia and its people and providing expertise in strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law, protecting human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to national minorities, advancing law enforcement reform and fostering media development.”

Ambassador Peško brings extensive experience within the OSCE and international diplomacy. He previously served as Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre, where he led efforts to enhance the Organization’s conflict prevention, crisis management, and post-conflict rehabilitation activities.

Before his appointment to Belgrade, Ambassador Peško served as the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office/Project Coordinator in Ukraine. He has also held a number of senior positions within the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and represented Slovakia in various international fora.

He holds an M.A. degree in International Economic Relations from Kiev State University and the University of Economics Bratislava, as well as an M.B.A. in Business Management from Dublin City University Business School. He is fluent in Slovak, English and Russian.

