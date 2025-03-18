ATTO Technology Debuts Next-Generation Connectivity at NAB Show 2025

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 adapter ATTO Technology, Inc.

Connectivity: The Driving Force Behind Storage and Processing in Media Workflows

Connectivity isn’t just a support act—it’s the engine that powers media production. At NAB Show 2025, we’re showcasing solutions that make every workflow faster, stronger, and smarter” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amherst, NY (March 18, 2025) – ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today announced it will introduce its latest high-performance connectivity innovations at NAB Show 2025, held April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In today’s media production landscape, storage and processing are only as powerful as the connectivity that fuels them. ATTO’s cutting-edge solutions ensure data flows fast and flawlessly—making connectivity the backbone of every workflow.ATTO is introducing four new products at NAB Show 2025, each designed to power the connection between storage, processing, and creative output:• The ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Fibre Channel Quad HBA delivers up to 256Gb/s across four ports, driving massive bandwidth to link enterprise studios to high-resolution content with zero lag, even in collaborative SAN environments.• The ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt™ 5 Adapter with Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel doubles the bandwidth of previous Thunderbolt adapters, forging lightning-fast links to shared storage with minimal latency.• The ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 Adapter with 100Gb Ethernet taps Thunderbolt 5’s enhanced data rates, powering IP-based workflows with rapid file transfers and cloud collaboration. Both new ThunderLinks are among the first Thunderbolt 5 adapters purpose-made for high-performance workflows.• The ATTO FastFrame™ Quad Port 25GbE NIC provides high-speed Ethernet across four ports, linking multi-stream editing setups to networked production systems with unrelenting reliability.“Connectivity isn’t just a support act—it’s the engine that powers media production,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “At NAB Show 2025, we’re showcasing solutions that make every workflow faster, stronger, and smarter.”The showcase will also feature proven solutions, starting with the ATTO XstreamCORE8100T intelligent bridge, which links SAS tape drives to iSCSI networks for efficient backups in studio or on-location settings. XstreamCORE 8200T and ATTO ExpressSASSAS/SATA HBAs power a robust backup and recovery ecosystem, delivering high-speed transfers and advanced management tools to let production facilities craft high-performance archiving systems tailored to their exact needs.Beyond archiving, ATTO Performance Ethernet drives post-production efficiency by pairing ATTO FastFrame Ethernet NICs and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt Adapters with ATTO 360™ Networking software for optimized networks. Additional products on display include ATTO Celerity 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 HBAs and ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters. ATTO remains the only provider offering PCIe 4 and 5 100GbE SmartNICs and up to 64Gb Fibre Channel connectivity for the latest Macs.Finally, ATTO is pleased to host IBM at booth SL5616, where the IBM Diamondback Tape Library will be showcased alongside ATTO’s XstreamCOREIntelligent Bridges. This collaboration highlights a powerful integration of tape storage and Ethernet connectivity, offering media studios a robust solution for backup and archiving workflows.Experience how ATTO’s connectivity solutions drive media production at booth SL5616 during NAB Show 2025, April 6-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center—the premier event for media, entertainment, and technology professionals to innovate and connect.Schedule appointments with ATTO at www.atto.com/nab-2025 Follow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world’s best end-to-end data delivery, management and storage solutions.

