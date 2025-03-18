MAPS Launches Groundbreaking Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program to Empower Professionals Worldwide

Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) eCademy Learning Journey Annual Americas Meeting in New Orleans

MAPS is enhancing the Medical Affairs field with its new Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program, helping professionals improve standards worldwide.

The Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program marks a significant milestone for the Medical Affairs profession.” — Travis Hege, MAPS CEO

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is at the forefront of advancing excellence in the Medical Affairs field with the launch of its new Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program . This program is designed to empower professionals and elevate the standards of practice for Medical Affairs worldwide.Lead by distinguished professionals in the industry, the Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program offers those new to the field a comprehensive introduction to the seven domains and 42 competencies outlined in the MAPS Medical Affairs Competency Framework."The Foundations program marks a significant milestone for the Medical Affairs profession by providing a convenient learning experience designed to support career advancement," said Travis Hege, MAPS CEO. "MAPS is proud to be the leading global not-for-profit organization committed to advancing professional development at every level—individual, team, department, and organization."The Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program, part of the MAPS eCademy Learning Journey, was developed in collaboration with over 60 industry experts from various pharmaceutical and MedTech organizations worldwide.Participants will experience a guided, self-paced online learning format that allows flexible access tailored to individual schedules. Each competency module will provide impactful learning in just 15 minutes using MAPS's new eCademy platform. This streamlined approach ensures that participants quickly and effectively acquire essential skills, maximizing their learning experience."The MAPS Competency Framework is the result of years of collaborative effort between industry leaders and MAPS leadership," states Charlotte Kremer, MAPS Chief Medical Officer and Professional Development Committee co-chair. "It outlines a skills-based approach essential for delivering value within organizations and nurturing a thriving career in Medical Affairs."The Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program will officially launch at MAPS' upcoming Americas Annual Meeting, taking place from March 23-26, 2025, in New Orleans. Following the conference, the program will be available for purchase through the MAPS eCademy for both members and non-members. MAPS Industry Partners have complimentary access to the program.For more information about the Foundations in Medical Affairs Certificate Program, please visit MAPS eCademy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.