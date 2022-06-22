Submit Release
CTG FEDERAL ACHIEVES CISCO GOLD INTEGRATOR

CTG Federal Achieves Cisco Gold Integrator, Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTG Federal LLC (CTG Federal) announced today that it is now a Cisco Gold Partner. Launched in late 2017, CTG Federal has rapidly risen through the Cisco Partner Program and is recognized among the top Cisco VARs in the U.S. Federal space. The Cisco Gold brand is known as the cornerstone of the Cisco Partner Program.

“We are honored to be recognized at such a prestigious level within the Cisco Partner ecosystem. Our relationship with Cisco is of tremendous value to CTG Federal along with our mutual customers and industry technology partners. We look forward to continued growth as we serve these customers and partners.” said Brian Reynolds, President and CEO of CTG Federal. “This marks the fourth year of our partnership, we are grateful for Cisco’s belief in our company, their investment, and trust.”

In its short but successful history, CTG Federal has achieved several Cisco Specializations and Authorizations. Some of these include, but not limited to:

• Cisco Customer Experience Specialization
• Cisco Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization
• Cisco Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization
• Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization
• Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization
• Cisco Advanced Service Provider Architecture Specialization

“We have a technical philosophy that drives us to really push the envelope of cutting-edge architectural solutions backed by Cisco’s best of breed products. As seen in our IT Manhattan Project framework and our partnership with Cisco on an upcoming video series tackling the power of multidomain architectures, we believe in helping customers maximize current investments while achieving IT Transformation through emerging technology sets.” said Jeff Fossett, Cisco Practice Lead at CTG Federal.

Christina Cafiero, CTG Federal’s Director of Channels and Customer Nurture aptly states: “The Cisco Gold Integrator accreditation is a significant milestone for CTG Federal. CTG’s core values remain closely aligned with Cisco’s vision while we continue our commitment to delivering superior technology solutions and service. We are motivated and excited to see this partnership grow together, and to continue working with Cisco’s sales and technical teams as we help our customers expedite their digital modernization and zero trust goals.”

About: CTG Federal was founded in the late 2017. Headquartered in the greater Washington DC area, CTG Federal has satellite offices throughout the United States. CTG Federal is an SBA certified small business that excels in servicing dozens of U.S. Federal Defense, Civilian, and Intelligence agencies via their depth of IT expertise and solutions. They specialize in designing and implementing next generation solutions enabling their customers to save time and money. CTG Federal is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for four years running, as well as a member of CRN’s Tech Elite 250.

