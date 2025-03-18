Ridge Banks Rocks 2025 with Electrifying New Single “Doors”

Ridge Banks Incredible musicians from Nashville and the UK

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After an award-winning year that saw him crowned “US Artist of the Year” by the Elite Music Awards and land another Top 10 spot for “Best Male Artist” at the IAMA and the WSA, Nashville’s own singer songwriter Ridge Banks is back on the charts—this time with a hard-hitting rock song called “ Doors .”This powerhouse track brings together an all-star lineup of musicians from both Nashville and the UK, delivering a Wall of Sound experience that doesn’t hold back. From the opening crash of thunder and rain, “Doors” sets an intense tone, propelled by Mark Haynes’ explosive drumming and Nick Plews’ driving basslines. Add in Niki Colwell Evans’ soaring backup vocals with the masterful, layered guitar work of Doug Leonard, and this track is an absolute force.Lyrically, “Doors” is deeply personal. Penned by Ridge Banks himself, this song explores the long-term spiritual blindness that comes with childhood trauma, struggling to find clarity, unable to see the true meaning of life and all its wonders. Only by shining light to this darkness can we heal and see Doors where we once saw Walls."'Doors' is a raw and powerful exploration of personal growth and spiritual awakening. The depth of Ridge's lyrics and the authenticity of his sound resonate deeply, capturing the emotional journey of healing and self-discovery. I’ve seen firsthand the impact of Ridge's music, and this track is a testament to his ability to blend vulnerability with artistry. "Doors’ not only showcases his exceptional songwriting and voice, but also reinforces Ridge’s distinct sound, which continues to captivate and inspire listeners with its genuine emotion and timeless appeal."— Gene Foley, Legendary music industry dealmaker and President of Foley EntertainmentRecorded at Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville with Kevin Grenier and at Deadline Studio in Leicester, UK with Adam Ellis, “Doors” is now available on all major streaming platforms.Ridge Banks & The Wall of Sound are gearing up for their highly anticipated “ Cowboys and Foxes Tour ” across the UK this August. Helmed by industry veteran Nick Plews, the tour will feature an electrifying lineup, including Mark Haynes, Harris Nixon, Sean Clutterham, and X-Factor Semi-Finalist Niki Colwell Evans, alongside opening acts like Wild Daisy & The Blackhearts and Julian Jones.

