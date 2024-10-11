Ridge Banks Unleashes Epic Rock Single 'A Hero’s Tale'

Recorded in the US and UK 'Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound' Nashville Wall of Sound - UK

All-Star Musicians From Both Nashville and the UK

A deep, introspective message resonates throughout the track, adding a distinct ‘Sting’ influence to Ridge’s signature ‘Rugged Acoustic’ sound.” — Billy Lee, Nashville #1 Hit Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville singer-songwriter Ridge Banks , recently honored as the 2024 ‘US Artist of the Year’ by the Elite Music Awards, is pushing musical boundaries with his latest single, “A Hero’s Tale.” Teaming up with an extraordinary collective of musicians from both Nashville and the UK, ‘Ridge and The Wall of Sound ’ put the pedal to the metal in this epic rock anthem. Originally inspired by a poem from co-writer Tom Stanton about embracing one’s inner hero, “A Hero’s Tale” has evolved into a dynamic rock masterpiece. A sonic journey, weaving delicate verses into monumental crescendos. The track features the thunderous drumming of Nashville's Micah Nortrup, alongside the intricate percussion work of UK’s Mark Haynes. Driving the rhythm is acclaimed multi-genre bassist Nick Plews with the pick-less electric guitar of Nashville’s David Young infusing the song with a funky edge. Enhanced by Sean Clutterham’s haunting harmonica riffs, the climax builds to an exhilarating finish showcasing Micah’s vocal harmonies and a powerful instrumental swell, rounded out with distinctive licks from original ‘Wall of Sound’ member Bobby Kropp.Always feeling his destiny for the stage, Ridge connects personally with the message of “A Hero’s Tale”. Wanting to pursue music full-time since childhood, he reflects on his personal journey toward self-acceptance and courage, embodying the belief that “It’s never too late to be who God meant you to be.” Nashville #1 hit songwriter, Billy Lee notes “a deep, introspective message resonates throughout the track, adding a distinct ‘Sting’ influence to Ridge’s signature ‘Rugged Acoustic’ sound.”Co-written by Ridge Banks and published author Tom Stanton, “A Hero’s Tale” was recorded and expertly mixed at Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville by Kevin Grenier and at Deadline Studio in Leicester by Adam Ellis. This musical endeavor finds its home under the indie label GreenScotch Productions. "A Hero's Tale" is available on all major music platforms.Nick Plews’ extensive vision and decades of industry relationships have been pivotal in assembling this impressive lineup of talent and organizing the band's “ Cowboys and Foxes Tour ” in the UK summer 2025.

