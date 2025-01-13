Nashville's Ridge Banks Ignites 2025 with New Single 'Blues Catcher'

Blues Catcher Touring the UK with locals legends like Nick Plews & Sean Clutterham Ridge Banks and The Wall of Sound - Nashville

The first time I saw Ridge Banks perform on stage, I was blown away by his soulful voice, extraordinary guitar skills, and his ability to captivate the audience.” — Rattlesnake Annie

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a triumphant year capped by the prestigious "US Artist of the Year" from Elite Music Awards, Nashville singer-songwriter Ridge Banks is lighting the New Year ablaze with his new single “ Blues Catcher ”. This infectious 'happy blues' track features a powerhouse lineup of musicians from both Nashville and the UK.The Wall of Sound collective hold nothing back in this all-out blues jam showcasing Micah Nortrup's percussive dynamics, David Young's soulful lead, rhythm and bass guitar along with Taylor Tuke’s driving honky-tonk piano.The dueling harmonicas of Sean Clutterham’s and Ridge Banks send this song to another level culminating in a memorable sing-along ending that embodies Banks' signature "Rugged Acoustic" sound. Legendary international singer-songwriter, Rattlesnake Annie, reflects on “the first time I saw Ridge Banks perform on stage, I was blown away by his soulful voice, extraordinary guitar skills, and his ability to captivate the audience.”Co-created by Ridge Banks and author, Tom Stanton “Blues Catcher” was recorded and masterfully mixed at both Hidden Creek Studios in Nashville under the expertise of Kevin Grenier and across the pond with Adam Ellis at Deadline Studio in Leicester, UK and is available on all major streaming platforms.Led by Nick Plews’ extensive vision and decades of industry relationships, The Wall of Sound will be touring the UK in August 2025 on their " Cowboys and Foxes Tour ". The line up includes local legends such as Mark Haynes, Harris Nixon, Sean Clutterham, and X-Factor Semi-finalist and leading lady Niki Coldwell Evans with opening acts from local sensations like ‘Wild Daisy & The Blackhearts’ and Julian Jones.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.