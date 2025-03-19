Cloudwick Expands Bengaluru Operations, Welcomes Fourth Cohort of Accelerate: Data & AI Bootcamp

Cloudwick Expands Bengaluru Operations with its New Office

Cloudwick expands Bengaluru office, welcomes 4th “Accelerate: Data & AI Bootcamp” cohort, reaffirming India as a key hub for growth

Expanding our presence in Bengaluru is a significant milestone in Cloudwick’s ongoing global growth strategy” — Mani Chhabra, CEO, Cloudwick

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick , a leading provider of data, AI, and automation solutions and services, has doubled its operational capacity in Bengaluru, India with a new, larger office space. This expansion reinforces Cloudwick’s growing global footprint and its commitment to driving innovation through a highly skilled, India-based workforce.“Expanding our presence in Bengaluru is a significant milestone in Cloudwick’s ongoing global growth strategy,” said Mani Chhabra, CEO, Cloudwick . “We continue to invest in this region’s talented pool of professionals to meet the demand for our Amorphic solutions and data-focused offerings worldwide.”Introducing the Fourth “Accelerate: Data & AI Bootcamp” Cohort: In January, Cloudwick welcomed a new batch of interns into its fourth iteration of the “Accelerate: Data & AI Bootcamp”, a six-month structured training program designed to transform promising talent into proficient cloud, data, and AI professionals. After two months in the program, participants are already making tangible progress by mastering advanced technical skills and contributing to real-world initiatives.“We’re proud to offer an immersive, classroom-style approach that goes beyond traditional internships,” noted Swati Sharma, HR Lead, Cloudwick. “The Accelerate program provides hands-on mentorship from industry experts, ensuring interns are well-prepared to tackle complex data challenges and support our clients’ digital transformation journeys.”Doubling Down on India’s Technology Talent: By expanding its physical infrastructure and advancing its workforce development initiatives, Cloudwick reaffirms its dedication to hiring top talent across engineering, product development, and solutions in India. This move also supports the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge data, AI, and automation solutions that drive better decision-making, efficiency, and value for global clients.“We’re thrilled to have our new interns start on the same day we opened this larger, modern workspace,” said Harsha Nallabotla, Director of India Operations, Cloudwick. “Their fresh perspectives and innovative thinking will help strengthen our development teams and propel our solutions to the next level.”About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is an industry leader in data, AI, and automation solutions, specializing in cloud-native analytics, machine learning, and digital transformation. Through its Amorphic platform and professional services, Cloudwick empowers organizations to modernize legacy systems, streamline operations, and gain real-time insights at scale. With a strong global presence and a passionate team, Cloudwick delivers innovation that propels businesses—and public-sector agencies—toward success.

