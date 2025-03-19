Silverman Law Office and Shodair Children’s Hospital partner on planned giving

Silverman Law Office donated $5,000 to Shodair Children’s Hospital in support of their planned giving partnership. Shodair Chief Development Officer Joe McClafferty, right, discusses Shodair’s mission with Silverman Law Office CEO Joel Silverman during a tour of the children’s hospital in Helena. Shodair Children's Hospital representatives give a tour to Attorneys Joel Silverman and Tony Dalton of Silverman Law Office.

Silverman Law partners with Shodair to help donors maximize giving and donates $5K to the Hope Campaign to support Montana kids.

The future of the Children’s Hospital Foundation is in planned giving, and we are excited to partner with Silverman Law and their expertise.” — Joe McClafferty, Chief Development Officer at Shodair Children's Hospital

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office has partnered with Shodair Children’s Hospital to help donors maximize their charitable impact on Montana’s children. This collaboration will establish coauthored educational materials, presentations, personalized tax law and estate planning guidance to help donors implement strategic giving strategies that benefit both Shodair and the donors’ financial goals.In support of this partnership, Silverman Law Office recently donated $5,000 to Shodair’s Hope Campaign, joining Shodair’s “Community of Hope.” This donation will directly support Montana families and provide critical psychiatric care, genetics services, and educational programs for children in need.“We are thrilled to start our new partnership with Silverman Law and welcome them into The Community of Hope,” said Joe McClafferty, Chief Development Officer at Shodair. “Their generosity and expertise will make positive impacts in the lives of Montana’s children. On behalf of the Shodair team and those we serve, we thank them for supporting the Hope Campaign. The future of the Children’s Hospital Foundation is in planned giving, and we are excited to partner with Silverman Law and their expertise. By working together as one, we can all bring hope to Montana’s kids.”Shodair Children’s Hospital has been a cornerstone of Montana’s health-care community for decades, providing specialized psychiatric care for children and adolescents, along with a nationally recognized genetics program. The hospital’s unique position as Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital highlights its critical role in the state’s health-care system.“Our partnership with Shodair is a natural extension of our values,” said Attorney Joel Silverman, CEO of Silverman Law Office. “We believe in supporting our community and state, and Shodair’s mission to provide critical care and support to children aligns perfectly with our own commitment to making a positive impact. Through this partnership, we can help donors structure their giving in a way that maximizes their generosity and provides long-term benefits for both the children Shodair serves and the donors themselves.”To donate to Shodair, visit www.shodair.org/donate or contact Joe McClafferty at 406-444-1169.To speak with an attorney about maximizing your charitable donations to Shodair Children’s Hospital through estate planning and tax strategies, email jesse@mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829 and ask for Client Coordinator Jesse Chaney.

