Coryell Roofing Welcomes Zach Cross to the Team

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is excited to welcome Zach Cross to the team, bringing his expertise in estimating, project management, sales, safety, and general construction knowledge to one of the most dynamic and client-focused roofing companies in the industry.With a strong background in teamwork , accountability, and problem-solving, Zach embodies the core values that set Coryell Roofing apart. His dedication to precision and customer service aligns seamlessly with the company’s mission to provide high-quality, innovative roofing solutions while building lasting relationships with clients.“At Coryell Roofing, teamwork isn’t just about working together—it’s about trust, accountability, and having each other’s backs,” said Cross. “I am honored to be part of such an exceptional team that prioritizes customer service, innovation, and excellence in everything they do.”Beyond his professional role, Zach is a dedicated leader who finds balance through his faith, coaching, and outdoor activities. Passionate about mentorship, he actively coaches youth football and baseball, instilling the same teamwork and leadership values that define his professional life. Whether on the job or in the community, he approaches every challenge with dedication, integrity, and a commitment to excellence—principles that align perfectly with Coryell Roofing’s mission to serve clients and team members like family.As Coryell Roofing continues to grow and expand its reach, the company is confident that Zach’s expertise and commitment will further strengthen its ability to serve clients with top-tier roofing solutions.

